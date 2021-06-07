Do-It-Yourself Home Improvement Retailing Market to grow by USD 143.3 Billion | Key Drivers and Market Forecasts | 17000+ Technavio Research Reports

Technavio's in-depth market research reports include value chain analysis and validation techniques to help industry leaders improve their business.

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. ADEO, BAUHAUS E-Business GmbH & Co. KG, Home Depot Product Authority LLC, Kesko Corp., Kingfisher plc, Lowe's Companies Inc., Toolstation Ltd., Travis Perkins Plc, Walmart Inc., and Wesfarmers Ltd. are some of the major market participants. The advent of e-commerce will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Do-It-Yourself Home Improvement Retailing Market 2020-2024: Segmentation.

Do-It-Yourself Home Improvement Retailing Market is segmented as below:

Product

Tools And Hardware



Decor And Indoor Garden



Kitchen



Lumber & Landscape Management



Others

Geography

APAC



Europe



The Middle East and Africa

and

North America



South America

Do-It-Yourself Home Improvement Retailing Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis and Scope

To help businesses improve their market position, the do-it-yourself home improvement retailing market provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include ADEO, BAUHAUS E-Business GmbH & Co. KG, Home Depot Product Authority LLC, Kesko Corp., Kingfisher plc, Lowe's Companies Inc., Toolstation Ltd., Travis Perkins Plc, Walmart Inc., and Wesfarmers Ltd.

The report also covers the following areas:

Do-It-Yourself Home Improvement Retailing Market size

Do-It-Yourself Home Improvement Retailing Market trends

Do-It-Yourself Home Improvement Retailing Market industry analysis

Greater emphasis on DIY home improvement projects for personalized interior designing is likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers of the market. However, the shifting consumer preferences to DIFM from DIY culture may threaten the growth of the market.

Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the do-it-yourself home improvement retailing market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.



Do-It-Yourself Home Improvement Retailing Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist do-it-yourself home improvement retailing market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the do-it-yourself home improvement retailing market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the do-it-yourself home improvement retailing market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of do-it-yourself home improvement retailing market vendors

SOURCE Technavio