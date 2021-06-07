Do-It-Yourself Home Improvement Retailing Market to grow by USD 143.3 Billion | Key Drivers and Market Forecasts | 17000+ Technavio Research Reports
The do-it-yourself home improvement retailing market is set to grow by USD 143.3 billion, progressing at a CAGR of over 4% during 2020-2024. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
Technavio's in-depth market research reports include value chain analysis and validation techniques to help industry leaders improve their business.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. ADEO, BAUHAUS E-Business GmbH & Co. KG, Home Depot Product Authority LLC, Kesko Corp., Kingfisher plc, Lowe's Companies Inc., Toolstation Ltd., Travis Perkins Plc, Walmart Inc., and Wesfarmers Ltd. are some of the major market participants. The advent of e-commerce will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Do-It-Yourself Home Improvement Retailing Market 2020-2024: Segmentation.
Do-It-Yourself Home Improvement Retailing Market is segmented as below:
- Product
- Tools And Hardware
- Decor And Indoor Garden
- Kitchen
- Lumber & Landscape Management
- Others
- Geography
- APAC
- Europe
- The Middle East and Africa
- North America
- South America
Do-It-Yourself Home Improvement Retailing Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis and Scope
To help businesses improve their market position, the do-it-yourself home improvement retailing market provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include ADEO, BAUHAUS E-Business GmbH & Co. KG, Home Depot Product Authority LLC, Kesko Corp., Kingfisher plc, Lowe's Companies Inc., Toolstation Ltd., Travis Perkins Plc, Walmart Inc., and Wesfarmers Ltd.
The report also covers the following areas:
- Do-It-Yourself Home Improvement Retailing Market size
- Do-It-Yourself Home Improvement Retailing Market trends
- Do-It-Yourself Home Improvement Retailing Market industry analysis
Greater emphasis on DIY home improvement projects for personalized interior designing is likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers of the market. However, the shifting consumer preferences to DIFM from DIY culture may threaten the growth of the market.
Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the do-it-yourself home improvement retailing market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Do-It-Yourself Home Improvement Retailing Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
- Detailed information on factors that will assist do-it-yourself home improvement retailing market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the do-it-yourself home improvement retailing market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the do-it-yourself home improvement retailing market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of do-it-yourself home improvement retailing market vendors
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
- Market Overview
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2019
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2019- 2024
Five Forces Analysis
- Five Forces Summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product placement
- Lumber and landscape management - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Tools and hardware - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Decor and indoor garden - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Kitchen - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Others - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Product
Customer landscape
- Overview
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- Market drivers
- Volume driver - Demand led growth
- Volume driver - Supply led growth
- Volume driver - External factors
- Volume driver - Demand shift in adjacent markets
- Price driver - Inflation
- Price driver - Shift from lower to provides information on units
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- ADEO
- BAUHAUS E-Business GmbH & Co. KG
- Home Depot Product Authority LLC
- Kesko Corp.
- Kingfisher plc
- Lowe's Companies Inc.
- Toolstation Ltd.
- Travis Perkins Plc
- Walmart Inc.
- Wesfarmers Ltd.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
