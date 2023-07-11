Do-it yourself home improvement retailing market to grow by USD 186.33 million from 2022 to 2027|BAUHAUS E-Business Gesellschaft fur Bau und Hausbedarf mbH and Co.,GLOBUS Markthallen Holding GmbH and Co. KG, Grafton Group plc and more to emerge as key market players - Technavio

11 Jul, 2023, 19:45 ET
NEW YORK, July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The do-it-yourself home improvement retailing market size is set to grow by USD 186.33 million between 2023 and 2027, and register a CAGR of 4.41%, according to Technavio's latest market research report estimates . Some of the major vendors of the do-it-yourself home improvement retailing market include BAUHAUS E Business Gesellschaft fur Bau und Hausbedarf mbH and Co. KG, BayWa Bau and Gartenmarkte GmbH and Co. KG, GLOBUS Markthallen Holding GmbH and Co. KG, Grafton Group plc, Groupe Adeo, hagebau connect GmbH and Co. KG, Hornbach Baumarkt AG, Improve Inc., Kingfisher Plc, Lowes Companies Inc., Menard Inc., Mr D.I.Y. Group M Berhad, OBI Group Holding SE and Co. KGaA, Otto GmbH and Co. KG, REWE Group, Stark Group AS, The Home Depot Inc., Travis Perkins Plc, Wesfarmers Ltd., and Wickes Group Plc. To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 15+ vendors operating in the market. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the do-it-yourself home improvement retailing market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support. With a focus on identifying dominant industry influencers, Technavio's reports present a detailed study by the way of synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. This report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Technavio offers in-depth market insights that assist global businesses to obtain growth opportunities. Read Sample Report
Vendor Offerings
- BAUHAUS E-Business Gesellschaft fur Bau und Hausbedarf mbH and Co.: The company offers do it yourself home improvement retailing such as decorative stones, colored sand, and self adhesive mosaic.
- GLOBUS Markthallen Holding GmbH and Co. KG : The company offers do it yourself home improvement retailing such as gardening tools, building materials, and flooring materials.
- Grafton Group plc: The company offers do it yourself home improvement retailing under the brands such as Huws Gray Buildbase, Hirebase, and Electricbase.
The report also covers the following areas:
- Do-it-Yourself Home Improvement Retailing Market size
- Do-it-Yourself Home Improvement Retailing Market trends
- Do-it-Yourself Home Improvement Retailing Market industry analysis
Do-it-Yourself Home Improvement Retailing Market 2023-2027: Segmentation
- Distribution Channel
- Offline
- Online
- Product
- Lumber And Landscape Management
- Tools And Hardware
- Decor And Indoor Garden
- Kitchen
- Others
- Geography
- North America
- Europe
- APAC
- South America
- Middle East And Africa
The market share growth by the offline segment will be significant during the forecast period. DIY home improvement products are mainly offered through offline distribution channels such as specialty stores, hypermarkets, department stores, and warehouse clubs. With the increase in the number of independent retailers around the globe, the sales of DIY home improvement products through this channel are expected to increase during the forecast period.
Learn more about the factors assisting the growth of the market, download a sample report!
What's New?
- Special coverage on the Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession
- Global competitiveness and key competitor positions
- Market presence across multiple geographical footprints - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Buy the report!
Key Driver- The greater emphasis on DIY home improvement projects for personalized interior designing is a key factor driving the global DIY home improvement retailing market growth.
Leading Trend- The uptake of AR applications for home improvement projects is the key trend shaping the growth of the market. Technological advances extend to DIY home improvement projects. For example, Europe's largest home improvement retailer Kingfisher upgraded its first mobile in-store technology in 2014The advanced web-enabled handheld device allows mobile checkout and offers service tool features such as checking inventory and explaining mobile features. Customers can also go online to check ratings and compare prices for various products. This application, which is supported on the Android and iPhone Operating System (iOS) platforms, enables users to get precise furniture measurements. These applications visualize multiple photorealistic 3D items to create a planned configuration of kitchens, bathrooms, and living rooms. Hence, the advent of AR is expected to fuel the growth of the market.
Significant Challenges- The shifting consumer preference towards DIFM from DIY culture is a major challenge to the global DIY home improvement retailing market growth.
Do-it-Yourself Home Improvement Retailing Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027
- Detailed information on factors that will assist do-it-yourself home improvement retailing market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the do-it-yourself home improvement retailing market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the do-it-yourself home improvement retailing market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of do-it-yourself home improvement retailing market vendors
Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform
|
Do-it-Yourself Home Improvement Retailing Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Base year
|
2022
|
Historic period
|
2017-2021
|
Forecast period
|
2023-2027
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.41%
|
Market growth 2023-2027
|
USD 186.33 million
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth 2022-2023(%)
|
3.66
|
Regional analysis
|
North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa
|
Performing market contribution
|
North America at 43%
|
Key countries
|
US, China, Germany, France, and UK
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks
|
Key companies profiled
|
BAUHAUS E Business Gesellschaft fur Bau und Hausbedarf mbH and Co. KG, BayWa Bau and Gartenmarkte GmbH and Co. KG, GLOBUS Markthallen Holding GmbH and Co. KG, Grafton Group plc, Groupe Adeo, hagebau connect GmbH and Co. KG, Hornbach Baumarkt AG, Improve Inc., Kingfisher Plc, Lowes Companies Inc., Menard Inc., Mr D.I.Y. Group M Berhad, OBI Group Holding SE and Co. KGaA, Otto GmbH and Co. KG, REWE Group, Stark Group AS, The Home Depot Inc., Travis Perkins Plc, Wesfarmers Ltd., and Wickes Group Plc
|
Market dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID -19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period.
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of content
1 Executive Summary
- 1.1 Market overview
- Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview
- Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview
- Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics
- Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography
- Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel
- Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product
- Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 10: Parent market
- Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 13: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2022
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027
- Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
4 Historic Market Size
- 4.1 Global do-it-yourself (DIY) home improvement retailing market 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global do-it-yourself (DIY) home improvement retailing market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)
- 4.2 By distribution channel Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – By distribution channel Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)
- 4.3 By product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – By product Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)
- 4.4 By geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – By geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)
- 4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)
5 Five Forces Analysis
- 5.1 Five forces summary
- Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between2022 and 2027
- 5.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027
- 5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027
6 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel
- 6.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 30: Chart on Distribution Channel - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 31: Data Table on Distribution Channel - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel
- Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Distribution Channel
- Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Distribution Channel
- 6.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 34: Chart on Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 35: Data Table on Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 36: Chart on Offline - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 37: Data Table on Offline - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 38: Chart on Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 39: Data Table on Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 40: Chart on Online - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 41: Data Table on Online - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel
- Exhibit 42: Market opportunity by Distribution Channel ($ million)
7 Market Segmentation by Product
- 7.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 43: Chart on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 44: Data Table on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.2 Comparison by Product
- Exhibit 45: Chart on Comparison by Product
- Exhibit 46: Data Table on Comparison by Product
- 7.3 Lumber and landscape management - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 47: Chart on Lumber and landscape management - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 48: Data Table on Lumber and landscape management - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 49: Chart on Lumber and landscape management - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 50: Data Table on Lumber and landscape management - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.4 Tools and hardware - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 51: Chart on Tools and hardware - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 52: Data Table on Tools and hardware - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 53: Chart on Tools and hardware - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 54: Data Table on Tools and hardware - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.5 Decor and indoor garden - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 55: Chart on Decor and indoor garden - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 56: Data Table on Decor and indoor garden - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 57: Chart on Decor and indoor garden - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 58: Data Table on Decor and indoor garden - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.6 Kitchen - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 59: Chart on Kitchen - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 60: Data Table on Kitchen - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 61: Chart on Kitchen - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 62: Data Table on Kitchen - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 63: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 64: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 65: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 66: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.8 Market opportunity by Product
- Exhibit 67: Market opportunity by Product ($ million)
8 Customer Landscape
- 8.1 Customer landscape overview
- Exhibit 68: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria
9 Geographic Landscape
- 9.1 Geographic segmentation
- Exhibit 69: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 70: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 71: Chart on Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 72: Data Table on Geographic comparison
- 9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 73: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 74: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 75: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 76: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 77: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 78: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 79: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 80: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 81: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 82: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 83: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 84: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 85: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 86: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 87: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 88: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 89: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 90: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 91: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 92: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 93: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 94: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 95: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 96: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.9 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 97: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 98: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 99: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 100: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.10 France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 101: Chart on France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 102: Data Table on France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 103: Chart on France - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 104: Data Table on France - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.11 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 105: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 106: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 107: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 108: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 109: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 110: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 111: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 112: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.13 Market opportunity by geography
- Exhibit 113: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)
10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 10.1 Market drivers
- 10.2 Market challenges
- 10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
- Exhibit 114: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027
- 10.4 Market trends
11 Vendor Landscape
- 11.1 Overview
- 11.2 Vendor landscape
- Exhibit 115: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation
- 11.3 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 116: Overview on factors of disruption
- 11.4 Industry risks
- Exhibit 117: Impact of key risks on business
12 Vendor Analysis
- 12.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 118: Vendors covered
- 12.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 119: Matrix on vendor position and classification
- 12.3 BAUHAUS E Business GmbH and Co. KG
- Exhibit 120: BAUHAUS E Business GmbH and Co. KG - Overview
- Exhibit 121: BAUHAUS E Business GmbH and Co. KG - Product / Service
- Exhibit 122: BAUHAUS E Business GmbH and Co. KG - Key offerings
- 12.4 GLOBUS Markthallen Holding GmbH and Co. KG
- Exhibit 123: GLOBUS Markthallen Holding GmbH and Co. KG - Overview
- Exhibit 124: GLOBUS Markthallen Holding GmbH and Co. KG - Product / Service
- Exhibit 125: GLOBUS Markthallen Holding GmbH and Co. KG - Key offerings
- 12.5 Grafton Group plc
- Exhibit 126: Grafton Group plc - Overview
- Exhibit 127: Grafton Group plc - Business segments
- Exhibit 128: Grafton Group plc - Key offerings
- Exhibit 129: Grafton Group plc - Segment focus
- 12.6 Groupe Adeo
- Exhibit 130: Groupe Adeo - Overview
- Exhibit 131: Groupe Adeo - Product / Service
- Exhibit 132: Groupe Adeo - Key offerings
- 12.7 Hornbach Baumarkt AG
- Exhibit 133: Hornbach Baumarkt AG - Overview
- Exhibit 134: Hornbach Baumarkt AG - Business segments
- Exhibit 135: Hornbach Baumarkt AG - Key offerings
- Exhibit 136: Hornbach Baumarkt AG - Segment focus
- 12.8 Kingfisher Plc
- Exhibit 137: Kingfisher Plc - Overview
- Exhibit 138: Kingfisher Plc - Product / Service
- Exhibit 139: Kingfisher Plc - Key offerings
- 12.9 Lowes Companies Inc.
- Exhibit 140: Lowes Companies Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 141: Lowes Companies Inc. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 142: Lowes Companies Inc. - Key offerings
- 12.10 Menard Inc.
- Exhibit 143: Menard Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 144: Menard Inc. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 145: Menard Inc. - Key offerings
- 12.11 Mr D.I.Y. Group M Berhad
- Exhibit 146: Mr D.I.Y. Group M Berhad - Overview
- Exhibit 147: Mr D.I.Y. Group M Berhad - Business segments
- Exhibit 148: Mr D.I.Y. Group M Berhad - Key offerings
- Exhibit 149: Mr D.I.Y. Group M Berhad - Segment focus
- 12.12 OBI Group Holding SE and Co. KGaA
- Exhibit 150: OBI Group Holding SE and Co. KGaA - Overview
- Exhibit 151: OBI Group Holding SE and Co. KGaA - Product / Service
- Exhibit 152: OBI Group Holding SE and Co. KGaA - Key offerings
- 12.13 Otto GmbH and Co. KG
- Exhibit 153: Otto GmbH and Co. KG - Overview
- Exhibit 154: Otto GmbH and Co. KG - Business segments
- Exhibit 155: Otto GmbH and Co. KG - Key news
- Exhibit 156: Otto GmbH and Co. KG - Key offerings
- Exhibit 157: Otto GmbH and Co. KG - Segment focus
- 12.14 The Home Depot Inc.
- Exhibit 158: The Home Depot Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 159: The Home Depot Inc. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 160: The Home Depot Inc. - Key offerings
- 12.15 Travis Perkins Plc
- Exhibit 161: Travis Perkins Plc - Overview
- Exhibit 162: Travis Perkins Plc - Business segments
- Exhibit 163: Travis Perkins Plc - Key offerings
- Exhibit 164: Travis Perkins Plc - Segment focus
- 12.16 Wesfarmers Ltd.
- Exhibit 165: Wesfarmers Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 166: Wesfarmers Ltd. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 167: Wesfarmers Ltd. - Key offerings
- 12.17 Wickes Group Plc
- Exhibit 168: Wickes Group Plc - Overview
- Exhibit 169: Wickes Group Plc - Product / Service
- Exhibit 170: Wickes Group Plc - Key offerings
13 Appendix
- 13.1 Scope of the report
- 13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
- Exhibit 171: Inclusions checklist
- Exhibit 172: Exclusions checklist
- 13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 173: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 13.4 Research methodology
- Exhibit 174: Research methodology
- Exhibit 175: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 176: Information sources
- 13.5 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 177: List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com
SOURCE Technavio
