Do No Harm Launches "Fire Levine" Campaign Following New Revelations in WPATH Scandal

RICHMOND, Va., June 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Do No Harm, the nation's leading medical watchdog group, launched a campaign to fire Assistant Health and Human Services Secretary Rachel Levine following bombshell reports revealing Levine pressured the World Professional Association for Transgender Health (WPATH) to remove age restrictions from standards of care resulting in children subjected to unscientific, irreversible, life-altering medications and surgeries.

Newly unsealed documents publish emails showing Levine pressured WPATH to remove the age limits due to political concerns, despite a lack of scientific evidence supporting the change. The emails are excerpts from legal filings in a federal lawsuit that opposes Alabama's ban on gender-affirming care.

In less than 24 hours since the campaign launched, Do No Harm received more than 1,000 signatures on a petition to get Levin to resign immediately or be fired.

Do No Harm's petition reads, in part: "Levine's demands were politically motivated and showed no concern for medical evidence or ethics. As the documents show, Levine worried that age restrictions would cause more states to pass laws protecting children ... Rachel Levine has harmed children by intervening in the development of medical guidelines. We call on Rachel Levine to resign immediately. Failing that, we call on President Biden to fire Rachel Levine."

Do No Harm Chairman Dr. Stanley Goldfarb condemned Levine and the Biden Administration in a statement:

"Rachel Levine and the Biden Administration ignored science and subjected children to life altering experimental medical treatments in the name of radical politics. Their unscientific pressure campaign against WPATH to remove age-based guidance for transgender surgeries that risked harming thousands of children. Do No Harm is calling on Levine to resign immediately, or be fired, for putting politics over patients."

Do No Harm, established in April 2022, has rapidly gained recognition and made significant strides in its mission to safeguard healthcare from ideological threats. With more than 8,000 members, including doctors, nurses, physicians, and concerned citizens across all 50 states and in 14 countries, DNH has achieved more than 9,700 media hits in top-tier publications and garnered widespread attention through numerous broadcast news appearances.

SOURCE Do No Harm