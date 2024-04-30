Do No Harm Launches First-Of-Its-Kind Continuing Medical Education Course to Fulfill Michigan's Implicit Bias Training Requirement

DNH's course will teach the failures and dangers of implicit bias training

RICHMOND, Va., April 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tomorrow, Do No Harm will launch a first-of-its-kind Continuing Medical Education (CME) course that fulfills the "implicit bias training" requirements of Michigan's licensing agency. The course will be launched in response and as an alternative to the many mandatory CME courses that require doctors and nurses to attest to carrying racial biases to maintain their licenses.

Click here to access the course.

"Michigan's government has injected DEI into healthcare by forcing doctors, nurses, and other healthcare providers to undertake so-called 'implicit bias training,'" said Do No Harm Chairman Dr. Stanley Goldfarb. "These programs medical professionals of racism and paves the way for discriminatory care, which is dangerous for both patients and doctors. At Do No Harm, we are committed to shining a light on these bad policies and offering programs, research, model legislation, and other tools that advance our mission of depoliticizing healthcare and medical training. Racial discrimination and identity politics have no place in medicine, and we will continue to provide the resources necessary to stop it."

Do No Harm is the leading voice in the movement to eliminate divisive identity politics in medicine. With this new CME course, Do No Harm proves there are viable alternatives to the radical indoctrination accepted and practiced by the medical establishment.

This training is offered as an on-demand, internet-based course for medical professionals who are required to take a qualifying implicit bias training course as a condition of licensure.

Part 1

Definitions for and research on implicit bias and the Implicit Association Test (IAT) Access to care, health outcomes metrics, and the evidence related to health equity How Critical Race Theory relates to implicit bias training The evidence on CRT

Part 2

Anti-racism and how it manifests in healthcare and education Systemic and structural racism in healthcare Serving a diverse population; "cultural competency" Racial bias and healthcare data systems Research on implicit bias outside of the IAT

Part 3

Interview with Rebecca Wall, CRNA in Kentucky , recounts her state board mandating implicit bias training for its nurses, then reversing course Racial concordance: how it's related to implicit bias concepts Discussion on racial concordance with Stanley Goldfarb, MD

For more information on Do No Harm, visit donoharmmedicine.org .

SOURCE Do No Harm