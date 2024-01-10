Do No Harm Sues National Association of Emergency Medical Technicians For Engaging In Racial Discrimination

RICHMOND, Va., Jan. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Do No Harm filed a lawsuit against the discriminatory "diversity scholarship" offered by the National Association of Emergency Medical Technicians (NAEMT), which excludes white students from being considered.

White applicants are excluded from consideration for the scholarship, which awards students $1,250 for educational materials and requires them to sign a contract before receiving the funds.

According to the lawsuit, this scholarship offered by NAEMT is illegal under several federal laws, including 42 U.S.C. Section 1981, which "protects the equal rights of all persons … to make and enforce contracts without respect to race."

Do No Harm filed the suit on behalf of a student who needs the scholarship but cannot apply because she is white and requested:

A temporary restraining order and preliminary injunction barring NAEMT from closing the application period, selecting scholarship recipients, or enforcing the racially discriminatory eligibility criteria;

A permanent injunction barring NAEMT from continuing the program;

And nominal damages in the amount of $1 .

"The National Association of Emergency Medical Technicians is given the important responsibility of training America's first responders," said Dr. Stanley Goldfarb, Chairman of Do No Harm. "Like all aspects of healthcare, training the best and brightest to provide the best care for patients should be the primary concern of all medical organizations, not the skin color of an EMT. First responders and all medical professionals should be given opportunities, training, and scholarships on the basis of merit."

The lawsuit was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Mississippi. Click here to read the complaint in its entirety.

