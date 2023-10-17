Do No Harm Unveils Groundbreaking Detransitioner Bill of Rights

News provided by

Do No Harm

17 Oct, 2023, 11:00 ET

Model legislation extends ethical care and rights to children harmed by experimental sex change procedures

RICHMOND, Va., Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Do No Harm, a prominent national nonprofit committed to safeguarding healthcare from radical and divisive ideology, published the first-of-its-kind Detransitioner Bill of Rights. This pioneering model legislation is designed to provide support and justice to those who have been abandoned by the medical community when seeking to detransition from harmful and experimental sex change treatments they received as children.

"The Detransitioner Bill of Rights represents a crucial step in protecting the rights and well-being of children who have been subjected to experimental sex change treatments," said Dr. Stanley Goldfarb, Do No Harm Chairman. "Medical professionals should publicly acknowledge the plight of detransitioners and research ways to help and support those who regret undergoing these procedures."

CLICK HERE to read the full text of the Detransitioner Bill of Rights.

The Detransitioner Bill of Rights is a comprehensive piece of legislation that advocates for six fundamental rights for detransitioners, addressing critical issues that currently lack adequate legal protection:

  • Right to Informed Consent
  • Right to Effective Care
  • Right to Public Transparency
  • Right to Insurance Coverage
  • Right to Legal Restoration
  • Right to Justice

"We cannot remain passive while the well-being and rights of children are at risk," said Do No Harm Executive Director Kristina Rasmussen. "The Detransitioner Bill of Rights is a significant step toward helping young people who've been funneled toward treatments that can lead to life-long suffering."

Do No Harm is making the nonpartisan model legislation available to all, including state and federal policymakers, thereby reinforcing the protection of patient rights and upholding ethical healthcare practices. The organization encourages everyone to join their mission in supporting the Detransitioner Bill of Rights, striving for its broadest and most enduring impact.

For more information about the Detransitioner Bill of Rights or to support Do No Harm's mission, please visit their website at [https://donoharmmedicine.org/bill-of-rights/].

Do No Harm, established in April 2022, has rapidly gained recognition and made significant strides in its mission to safeguard healthcare from ideological threats. With more than 5,000 members, including doctors, nurses, physicians, and concerned citizens across all 50 states and in 14 countries, DNH has achieved more than 4,900 media hits in top-tier publications and garnered widespread attention through numerous broadcast news appearances.

SOURCE Do No Harm

Also from this source

Do No Harm joins lawsuit to challenge California's mandatory implicit bias training in healthcare

Today, Do No Harm and Dr. Marilyn Singleton joined Dr. Azadeh Khatibi in a lawsuit challenging California's mandatory implicit bias training for...

1,000+ Medical Professionals Join Do No Harm in Condemning Racist Rhetoric Published by New England Journal of Medicine

Do No Harm, a medical watchdog group opposing divisive ideology in healthcare, announced that its petition condemning the recent publication of a...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Medical Pharmaceuticals

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Advocacy Group Opinion

Image1

Lesbian, Gay & Bisexual

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.