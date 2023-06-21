DO NOT DISCARD - New Book Chronicles Journey of Orphan Thrown in the Trash as a Baby

Book from Good Stories Publishing is based on a true story of an orphan named Sam.

CHICAGO, June 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Do Not Discard is a new book by Chicago author, Marlene Byrne, based on the true-life story of Sam, an orphan who was thrown in the trash as an infant. The book chronicles Sam's story from a garbage dump in El Salvador as he rises above adversity in an orphanage and the streets of El Salvador to attend college in Chicago.

Author Marlene Byrne
Do Not Discard Book Cover
His journey is long, challenging, and sometimes dangerous. He is discarded. He is shot. He is a runaway. He falls in love. You will come to understand his resilience, empathize with his circumstances, and celebrate his triumphs. Sam's journey is as inspirational as it is real.

A central focus of the book is the significance of having dreams and reaching for your goals. By weaving Sam's story, author Marlene Byrne shows readers that they can overcome even the most difficult of circumstances. The story inspires us all to find our dream and take control of our destiny.

"I focus my writing on inspirational stories. Sam's journey shows us all the importance of dreaming big," said Byrne. "Be inspired to never give up on your dreams by Sam's true-life story."

Do Not Discard, Byrne's eighth book, continues her focus on writing good stories based on real life achievements. Her prior book, Music Has Legs (2021, co-written with David Haznaw) is another inspirational story based on Juan Manuel Pineda's journey to Chicago to receive treatment at Shriners Hospital. Do Not Discard is available on Amazon in both e-book and paperback.

About Marlene Byrne

Marlene Byrne has been writing, in one form or another, her whole life. As CEO of Celtic Chicago, a full-service advertising agency, she used her writing skills for clients. Now she focuses her efforts on writing books and telling inspiring stories. Byrne has three adult children and lives in Chicago with her husband. Her work is published through Good Stories Publishing.

More information on Marlene Byrne and her work can be found at www.marlenebyrne.com or at www.goodstoriespublishing.com. Author interviews available upon request.

