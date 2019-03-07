Do Only Good Certified Pet Nutrition (D.O.G.) Announces an Exclusive Distribution Agreement with Independent Pet Supply (IPS) for the Pacific Northwest Market

WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif., March 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Do Only Good Certified Pet Nutrition (D.O.G.) (https://www.dogcertified.com) announces the agreement with Independent Pet Supply (IPS), Snohomish, WA as the exclusive distributor for the Pacific Northwest market. D.O.G. produces and markets a line of single protein kibble and pate foods. IPS is the premier distributor of pet products to independent pet stores in the states of Washington, Oregon, Montana, Idaho, and Alaska.

"It is a privilege to have IPS represent our brand," said Rick Pack, founder, and CEO of D.O.G. "They have a dedicated team who share our commitment to serve independent pet retailers and their customers."

Dr. Randall Johnson, one of the foremost U.S. pet nutritionists, formulated D.O.G. foods. They include a variety of six single meat and fish proteins: beef, chicken, duck, lamb, turkey and white fish. "Our foods are formulated to act as a rotational feeding system that adds variety to a dog's diet. Today, many vets are recommending single protein and a rotational diet," said Dr. Johnson.

D.O.G. foods include Nutri-Power Boost™, an all-natural blend of vitamins, minerals, fruits and vegetable that are certified for organic use. This proprietary formula minimizes digestive issues and maximizes the health and longevity of dogs.

"We are pleased to add D.O.G. foods to our line-up of super-premium quality foods," stated Keya Khorami, owner of IPS (https://www.independentpetsupply.com) whose company has been serving the pet community in the Pacific Northwest for over twenty-three years. "It is our goal to provide our customers with innovative products which offer superior nutrition and value."

With sustainable packaging and 100% responsibly sourced ingredients, D.O.G.'s mission is to Do Only Good for the health of dogs and the planet. To learn more about their products, visit https://www.dogcertified.com

About DO ONLY GOOD CERTIFIED PET NUTRITION

Do Only Good Certified Pet Nutrition (D.O.G.) is a family-owned company located in Westlake Village, California. The company offers a full line of super-premium dog food (both dry and wet) manufactured in the United States. D.O.G. is dedicated to supporting independent distributors and their retailers. For more information, visit https://dogcertified.com/about/

