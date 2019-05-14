Do Only Good Certified Pet Nutrition (D.O.G.) Announces an Exclusive Distribution Agreement with Northland Natural Pet (NNP) for the Upper Midwest Market

WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif., May 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Do Only Good Certified Pet Nutrition (D.O.G.) announced today the agreement with Northland Natural Pet (NNP), Minneapolis, MN as the exclusive distributor for the upper Midwest United States. D.O.G. produces and markets a line of single protein kibble and paté foods. NNP is the leading distributor of holistic pet products in the states of Minnesota, Wisconsin, Iowa, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Nebraska.

"NNP's steadfast commitment to both natural pet products and independent retailers echoes our team's devotion to serving the pet parents in their communities," said Rick Pack, founder of D.O.G. "It is a privilege that they will be representing our brand."

D.O.G. foods are formulated by expert pet nutritionist, Dr. Randall Johnson. D.O.G. offers a variety of single meat and fish proteins including beef, chicken, duck, lamb, turkey and white fish. "More and more vets are recommending rotational diets," said Dr. Johnson. D.O.G. proprietary formulas were specifically created as a rotational feeding system which adds variety to a dog's diet while helping to prevent the risk of digestive issues and allergic reactions.

"We are excited to work with a brand that values quality for pet's, transparency for pet parents and is committed to supporting brick & mortar retailers," said Jill Peterson of NNP (http://www.northlandnaturalpet.com/). "Northland looks forward to partnering with D.O.G. to offer their responsibly sourced products in earth-friendly packaging in the Midwest Region." Since 1995, NNP has been "dedicated to goodness" by providing independent pet stores the best in healthy pet products.

With sustainable packaging and 100% responsibly sourced ingredients, D.O.G.'s mission is to Do Only Good for the health of dogs and the planet. To learn more about their products, visit https://www.dogcertified.com

About DO ONLY GOOD CERTIFIED PET NUTRITION

Do Only Good Certified Pet Nutrition (D.O.G.) is a family-owned company located in Westlake Village, California. The company offers a full line of super-premium dog food manufactured in the U.S. and dedicated to supporting independent distributors and their retailers. D.O.G. pet food has successfully launched in the Pacific Northwest and New England. For more information, visit https://dogcertified.com/about/

