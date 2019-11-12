D&O Questionnaire and Board Assessment Service Completes SOC 2 Type II Review

ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill., Nov. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- QDiligence® (http://QDiligence.com), the leading provider of digital D&O Questionnaires (Director and Officer Questionnaires) and Board Assessments, announced today that it has successfully completed annual data security reviews for System and Organization Controls (SOC) 2 Type II. Annual evaluations of QDiligence's data security controls and processes by independent auditors demonstrate a commitment to maintaining a secure environment for processing customers' data.

"Implementing SOC 2 controls and having those controls validated regularly by third parties means QDiligence customers know their data is processed and protected appropriately," said Russell G. Maher III, President of QDiligence. "At QDiligence, data security is, and always has been, our top priority, and we're proud that we can provide a convenient, easy to use, and secure service for digitally distributing D&O Questionnaires and Board Assessments. General Counsel, Corporate Secretaries, Directors, and Officers expect companies processing their data to invest in data security regularly. In the corporate governance space, providers who failed to invest in data security certifications and standards have been acquired or left the market altogether, so we also see undergoing annual SOC 2 reviews as a competitive advantage."

SOC 2 engagements are performed in accordance with the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants' (AICPA) AT-C 205, Reporting on Controls at a Service Organization, and based on the trust service principles outlined by the AICPA relevant to Security, Availability, Processing Integrity, Confidentiality, or Privacy. The SOC 2 Type II report is performed by an independent auditing firm. The report provides an understanding of the design and operating effectiveness of a service organization's internal controls during the previous year. Service organizations select the trust service principles applicable to their business for review. The QDiligence SOC 2 report covers controls for Security, Availability, and Confidentiality.

About QDiligence

QDiligence® is the digital D&O Questionnaire and Board Assessment Service that General Counsel, Governance Professionals, Directors, and Officers use so they can spend their valuable time on governance, not technology. Many of the world's largest corporations use QDiligence for digital D&O Questionnaire and Board Assessment distribution because the QDiligence team builds their fully customized D&O questionnaires and Board Assessments on-demand for them. Having a dedicated corporate governance questionnaire team at the ready allows companies to save time and quickly and easily distribute questionnaires or board evaluations using a secure platform. QDiligence's cost effective, single-fee subscriptions include unlimited users and questionnaires and QDiligence is the world's only dedicated D&O questionnaire platform that provides companies the combined data security protections required by GDPR, Privacy Shield, SOC 2 Type II, and ISO27001 certification. Our advanced D&O Questionnaire technology delivers the flexibility compliance teams need and provides Directors and Officers the secure, single-click simplicity they want.

