D&O Questionnaire Service Renews ISO 27001 Security Certification

ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill., Nov. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- QDiligence® (https://qdiligence.com), the leading provider of digital D&O Questionnaires (Director and Officer Questionnaires) and Board Assessments, announced today that QDligence's services and operations were recertified for ISO 27001.

ISO 27001 is the global security standard that sets out requirements for information security management systems. To achieve ISO 27001 certification, organizations must demonstrate a systematic and ongoing approach to managing sensitive company and customer information. ISO 27001 certification requires evidencing compliance during multiple audits annually and a full recertification audit every three years. QDiligence achieved initial certification in 2016 and is once again recognized as fully compliant with the global security standard. Certification was issued by A-lign, an ANAB accredited certification body based in the United States.

"Maintaining ISO 27001 certification is a tremendous achievement which requires investing resources across the entire organization in order to systematically protect customer data," said Russell Maher, President of QDiligence. "General Counsel, Corporate Secretaries, Directors, and Officers expect companies that process their data to invest in data security regularly. In the corporate governance space, we have seen providers who failed to invest in data security certifications and standards get acquired or disappear altogether. We're proud to be the only independent provider of digital D&O Questionnaire and Board Assessment services in the industry, and we see certifications like ISO as a competitive advantage."

About QDiligence

QDiligence® is the digital D&O Questionnaire and Board Assessment Service that General Counsel, Governance Professionals, Directors, and Officers use so they can spend their valuable time on governance, not technology. Many of the world's largest corporations use QDiligence for digital D&O Questionnaire and Board Assessment distribution because the QDiligence team builds their fully customized D&O questionnaires and Board Assessments on-demand for them. Having a dedicated corporate governance questionnaire team at the ready allows companies to save time and quickly and easily distribute questionnaires or board evaluations using a secure platform. QDiligence's cost effective, single-fee subscriptions include unlimited users and questionnaires and QDiligence is the world's only dedicated D&O questionnaire platform that provides companies the combined data security protections required by GDPR, Privacy Shield, SOC 2 Type II, and ISO27001 certification. Our advanced D&O Questionnaire technology delivers the flexibility compliance teams need and provides Directors and Officers the secure, single-click simplicity they want.

