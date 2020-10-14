DO Rías Baixas Nominated For Wine Region Of The Year

"We are so proud to be recognized as one of the world's leading wine regions," shares Eva A. Minguez Lobato, Marketing Director of the Consejo Regulador of DO Rías Baixas. "This nomination gives our winegrowers and the many hardworking families of Rías Baixas a reason to celebrate during these unprecedented times. We look forward to raising a glass to toast all the nominees and winners of this year's Wine Star Awards on November 11."

Located in the Galicia region of northwest Spain, DO Rías Baixas is world-renowned as a producer of delicious Albariño white wines, produced in a range of styles from five sub-regions. The Albariño wines of Rías Baixas benefit from mineral-rich soils and salinity that are unique to the region's coastal microclimate. Refreshing and aromatic, the wines of Rías Baixas showcase quality and are particularly popular with US wine lovers who have rewarded the region with consistent growth.

The winners of the 2020 Wine Star Awards will be announced at a virtual event on November 11. For additional information on Wine Enthusiast's 21st Annual Wine Star Awards click here.

About DO Rías Baixas

Denomination of Origin (DO) Rías Baixas is renowned for the Albariño grape, an indigenous variety that produces some of the world's foremost white wines. Located in the Galicia region of northwestern Spain, the DO was formally established in 1988. Albariño has always been the flagship of this coastal region. In Rías Baixas' unique climate, Albariño shares the same mineral-rich soils and cool climate as the world's leading white wine regions, including Loire Valley, New Zealand and the Rhine. The USA is Rías Baixas' most important export market and demand continues to grow. Click here for more information about Albariño wines from Rías Baixas.

