Do Taking Vitamins Truly Help Human Health?

MENOMONIE, Wis., June 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- What vitamins truly improve human health? In perhaps the most comprehensive reference available, the 2nd Edition of Nutraceuticals: Efficacy, Safety, and Toxicity recently published by Elsevier, outlines the scientific evidence for applying natural ingredients to common diseases and disorders, including interactions with therapeutic drugs. The book explains the mechanisms in which nutraceuticals can serve arthritis, anxiety, diabetes, cancer, and neurodegenerative disorders to name just a few.

Nutraceutical researcher Rajiv Lall, CEO of the 24hr Supplement brand by ProbioticSmart LLC, co-authored the encyclopedic resource along with distinguished scientists Dr. Ramesh C. Gupta, Head of Toxicology at Murray State University, and Dr. Ajay Srivastava, specializing in neuropharmacology and an adjunct Faculty member at the University of Wisconsin-Stout.

The book reviews many powerful ingredients like ashwaganda, astaxanthin, caffeine, cannabidiol, curcumin, and more, analyzing their efficacy of use, toxicity and safety for human consumption. Readers will also learn about each of the regulatory guidelines for ingredients in North America, Europe, India, China, Australia, New Zealand, Japan and Turkey. This updated edition was written for toxicologists, pharmacologists, pharmaceutical scientists, and those interested in medicinal plants and natural products.

An updated resource on nutraceuticals' impact on various disease states such as diabetes and ophthalmic and dermal diseases.

Overviews the current state-of-the-science on nutraceuticals use and applications, and known adverse effects.

Provides effective tools to evaluate the potential toxicity of any nutraceutical.

Mr. Lall, CEO of 24hr Supplement, created by ProbioticSmart, LLC based in Menomonie, Wis., brings more than 25 years in the health food and nutraceutical industry, specializing in pharmacognosy — the study of plants and naturals sources that support human health. His scientific research of novel nutritional products and pharmaceuticals has helped produce 20 patents and several hundred products. Notably, Mr. Lall is also the Founder and CEO of Vets Plus, Inc., an international leader in the animal health industry, manufacturing nutritional supplements and treats for livestock and companion animals based on more than 100 proprietary formulations and 25 technology patents. He also co-authored Nutraceuticals in Veterinary Medicine, an encyclopedia collating all related aspects of research in animal health and disease, utilization of nutraceuticals in specific animal species and covers a variety of specialties in veterinary medicine. To further support the animal health industry, Mr. Lall recently founded Noble Pharma, LLC, a pharmaceutical company in Menomonie, Wisconsin. Additionally, Mr. Lall and his wife support future scientists and business leaders in the community through the Raj and Swati Lall Microbiology Laboratory at the University of Wisconsin-Stout.

