Do the Math: The Best Back to School Sales on Sleep Products Can Save You Hundreds
Brooklyn Bedding Is Offering 25% Off Sitewide and Storewide to Teachers and College Students, Plus 20% Off Online Mattress to General Public
Jul 23, 2019, 09:55 ET
PHOENIX, July 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Made in the U.S.A. mattress manufacturer and retailer Brooklyn Bedding has big savings in store for you (both online and at brick and mortar) if you're in the market for a new mattress or sleep accessories during the back to school season. Between July 24 and August 6, the company will offer 20% off all online mattresses to the general public—and 25% off sitewide or storewide to credentialed teachers and college students.
If you're headed to college for the first time, Brooklyn Bedding will make it even easier for you to sleep smarter and study harder with their suggested bundles, based on five distinctive sleep types.
Best Bundle for Back to School Basics
Who it's for: Smart students looking for the smartest savings in a quality sleep experience
What it includes:
- The high value Brooklyn Bowery Hybrid Mattress
- Super soft and cozy Brushed Microfiber Sheets
- A customizable Premium Shredded Foam Pillow
What it costs: The Brooklyn Bowery Hybrid starts at $549 for a twin size mattress, minus the applied discount
Best Bundle, All Around
Who it's for: The student looking to make the grade with the most popular mattress for a supreme night's sleep
What it includes:
- The best-selling Brooklyn Signature Mattress
- Ultra-breathable Bamboo Sateen Sheets
- A contouring Ventilated Memory Foam Pillow
What it costs: The Brooklyn Signature starts at $599 for a twin size mattress, minus the applied discount
Best Bundle for Cooling
Who it's for: Students prone to break a sweat, who need ample temperature moderation in an elevated sleep experience
What it includes:
- The advanced cooling Brooklyn Aurora Mattress
- Ultra-breathable Bamboo Sateen Sheets
- A Luxury Cooling Pillow with variable loft
What it costs: The Brooklyn Aurora starts at $999 for a twin size mattress, minus the applied discount
Best Bundle for Natural Sleep
Who it's for: Eco-conscious students looking for natural materials in an elevated sleep experience
What it includes:
- The eco-friendly Bloom Hybrid Mattress
- Naturally cultivated, breathable Tencel Sateen Sheets
- A Talalay Latex Pillow, derived from sustainable sources
What it costs: The Bloom Hybrid by Brooklyn Bedding starts at $1199 for a twin size mattress, minus the applied discount
Best Bundle for Extreme Recovery
Who it's for: Active students, especially outdoor enthusiasts and athletes, looking for the most highly restorative sleep
What it includes:
- The high performance Spartan Mattress
- Naturally cultivated, breathable Tencel Sateen Sheets
- A Luxury Cooling Pillow with variable loft
What it costs: The Spartan by Brooklyn Bedding starts at $1399 for a twin size mattress, minus the applied discount
Looking for extra credit? In addition to mattresses, sheets and pillows, Brooklyn Bedding also offers a variety of mattress protectors and foundations.
Go to BrooklynBedding.com for more information on discounts for teachers and college students.
