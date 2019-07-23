Do the Math: The Best Back to School Sales on Sleep Products Can Save You Hundreds

If you're headed to college for the first time, Brooklyn Bedding will make it even easier for you to sleep smarter and study harder with their suggested bundles, based on five distinctive sleep types.

Best Bundle for Back to School Basics

Who it's for: Smart students looking for the smartest savings in a quality sleep experience

What it includes:

The high value Brooklyn Bowery Hybrid Mattress

Super soft and cozy Brushed Microfiber Sheets

A customizable Premium Shredded Foam Pillow

What it costs: The Brooklyn Bowery Hybrid starts at $549 for a twin size mattress, minus the applied discount

Best Bundle, All Around

Who it's for: The student looking to make the grade with the most popular mattress for a supreme night's sleep

What it includes:

The best-selling Brooklyn Signature Mattress

Ultra-breathable Bamboo Sateen Sheets

A contouring Ventilated Memory Foam Pillow

What it costs: The Brooklyn Signature starts at $599 for a twin size mattress, minus the applied discount

Best Bundle for Cooling

Who it's for: Students prone to break a sweat, who need ample temperature moderation in an elevated sleep experience

What it includes:

The advanced cooling Brooklyn Aurora Mattress

Ultra-breathable Bamboo Sateen Sheets

A Luxury Cooling Pillow with variable loft

What it costs: The Brooklyn Aurora starts at $999 for a twin size mattress, minus the applied discount

Best Bundle for Natural Sleep

Who it's for: Eco-conscious students looking for natural materials in an elevated sleep experience

What it includes:

The eco-friendly Bloom Hybrid Mattress

Naturally cultivated, breathable Tencel Sateen Sheets

A Talalay Latex Pillow, derived from sustainable sources

What it costs: The Bloom Hybrid by Brooklyn Bedding starts at $1199 for a twin size mattress, minus the applied discount

Best Bundle for Extreme Recovery

Who it's for: Active students, especially outdoor enthusiasts and athletes, looking for the most highly restorative sleep

What it includes:

The high performance Spartan Mattress

Naturally cultivated, breathable Tencel Sateen Sheets

A Luxury Cooling Pillow with variable loft

What it costs: The Spartan by Brooklyn Bedding starts at $1399 for a twin size mattress, minus the applied discount

Looking for extra credit? In addition to mattresses, sheets and pillows, Brooklyn Bedding also offers a variety of mattress protectors and foundations.

Go to BrooklynBedding.com for more information on discounts for teachers and college students.

