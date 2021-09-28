Do You Have the COVID Protection You Need as You Wait For A Booster? A New Test From Epitome Risk Lets You Know

"With COVID and its variants, people want to manage their own health and wellness," said Wilson. "Because the neutralizing antibody test is ordered directly by consumers online it is usually not covered by health insurance. Employees with a flexible spending account (FSA) or a health reimbursement arrangement (HRA) can use that money to pay for the test."

Vaccine makers announced that the number of COVID-blocking neutralizing antibodies goes down about six months after you got the vaccine. The White House is not offering booster shots to the general public yet. How do you know if your vaccine is still protecting you from COVID?

Epitome Risk is the only company offering a neutralizing antibody test from the comfort of your own home. Now you can order the only at-home neutralizing antibody test from Fourthwall Testing, owned by Epitome Risk.

"In 24-48 hours, you'll know if your immune system is protecting you from COVID after you got your Johnson & Johnson, Moderna, or Pfizer vaccine, or after you tested positive for COVID, Wilson said.

The Testing Process

Step 1

Order your neutralizing antibody test kit: The test kit materials will be delivered right to your doorstep and includes pre-paid expedited shipping to send your sample to the lab.

Step 2

Collect your sample: Collect your sample and drop it in the mail. Within 24-48 hours your sample will be tested and analyzed using the first-in-the-world at-home neutralizing antibody test with the capability of measuring neutralizing antibodies.

Step 3

Receive results in days: Results, analysis and explanations will be available by email. If you have any questions, call our live help line. We are here to help.

Step 4

Share your results. Easily share your results with your doctor, employer or family members. We're all interconnected and are fighting COVID together.

About Epitome Risk

Epitome is a U.S.-based risk management company, specializing in COVID-compliance & safety support for tv & film productions. Through working with industry-leading international partners, Epitome delivers the highest level of logistical and risk analysis and consulting for the unique needs of on-location television and film production.

