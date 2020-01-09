Do You Know A Canine Hero? Nominate A Dog For An AKC Humane Fund Award For Canine Excellence!

NEW YORK, Jan. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- To celebrate the dogs who do extraordinary things in the service of humankind, the AKC Humane FundSM is seeking YOUR nominations for its AKC Humane Fund Awards for Canine Excellence (ACE). Nominations are open now through July 31st and winners will be announced in the fall of 2020.

Each year, the AKC Humane Fund pays tribute to five dedicated, hardworking dogs for making significant contributions to an individual or entire community. Since its creation in 2000, 100 ACE awards have been presented. Former ACE recipients have included a Poodle who helps his young autistic owner gain confidence each day and a Doberman Pinscher, who dedicates his life to Search & Rescue despite his own battle with Wobbler's disease, among dozens of other extraordinary dogs.

"There are so many remarkable dogs to recognize with these awards," said Doug Ljungren, President of the AKC Humane Fund. "Canines touch the lives and hearts of their owners and the world around them each day. We are proud to honor five of them each year with an ACE Award in recognition of their contributions."

One award is given in each of the following five categories:

Uniformed Service K-9

Eligibility: Full-time working K-9s in the realms of city, county, state, or federal law enforcement; the military; firefighting; customs and border patrol; emergency services.

Exemplary Companion

Eligibility: Dogs without formal training or certification that have nonetheless distinguished themselves in some way and have made a meaningful contribution to their owners or communities.

Search and Rescue

Eligibility: Dogs certified to assist in wilderness and urban tracking, natural disasters, mass casualty events and locating missing people.

Therapy

Eligibility: Certified therapy dogs working in hospitals, schools, disaster sites, war zones, and wherever else the affection of a good dog can provide comfort.

Service

Eligibility: Service dogs who enrich the lives of physically or mentally disabled owners, including, but not limited to, guide dogs for the blind, seizure-alert dogs, hearing dogs, balance dogs.

**(Note: Nominees doing therapy work without certification are considered in the Exemplary Companion category.)

Honorees will receive an engraved sterling-silver medallion and an all-expenses-paid trip for dog and owner to Orlando, Florida, to be honored at the AKC National Championship presented by Royal Canin in December. A donation of $1,000 will also be made in each recipient's name to the pet-related charity of their choice.

Anyone, including the dog's owner or handler, may submit a nomination form.

Submissions for the AKC Humane Fund Awards for Canine Excellence for 2020 must include:

A digital photograph of the dog. Files must be larger than1MB in size and a minimum of 300 dpi. The photo should feature solely the nominated dog.

A 500-word-or-less description of how the dog has demonstrated excellence.

Dog's call name, breed, age and sex.

Owner's/Nominator's name(s), address and phone number. E-mail address if available.

Nominations will be accepted through July 31, 2020 and should be submitted here, with a photo sent to communications@akc.org.

For more information about the ACE awards or to nominate a dog, visit the AKC Humane Fund Awards For Canine Excellence (ACE) page.

The AKC Humane FundSM promotes responsible pet ownership through education, outreach and grant-making. Through its programs, the AKC Humane Fund supports Parent Club Rescue activities; assists shelters for domestic abuse victims that permit pets and provides resources for responsible dog ownership education. Contributions to the AKC Humane Fund are fully tax deductible as allowed by law under Section 501(c)(3) of the IRS Code.

The American Kennel Club, founded in 1884, is a not-for-profit organization which maintains the largest registry of purebred dogs in the world and oversees the sport of purebred dogs in the United States. The AKC is dedicated to upholding the integrity of its registry, promoting the sport of purebred dogs and breeding for type and function. Along with its more than 5,000 licensed and member clubs and its affiliated organizations, the AKC advocates for the purebred dog as a family companion, advances canine health and well-being, works to protect the rights of all dog owners and promotes responsible dog ownership. More than 22,000 competitions for AKC-registered purebred dogs are held under AKC rules and regulations each year including conformation, agility, obedience, rally, tracking, herding, lure coursing, coonhound events, hunt tests, field and earthdog tests. Affiliate AKC organizations include the AKC Humane Fund, AKC Canine Health Foundation, AKC Reunite and the AKC Museum of the Dog. For more information, visit www.akc.org.

