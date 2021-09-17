Do you know the Functional Food Ingredients Market is expected to grow by a CAGR of 6.86% during 2021-2025?

Request Free sample report

Impact of COVID-19

As the business impact of COVID-19 spreads, the Functional Food Ingredients Market 2021-2025 market is expected to have NEUTRAL growth.

Frequently Asked Questions:

Based on segmentation by Product, which is the leading segment in the market?

The leading product segment is probiotics and prebiotics.

The market size is expected to reach a value of USD 34.86 billion during 2021-2025.

APAC has a share of 37% of the market.

The functional food ingredients market is fragmented.

Although the increased demand for functional food ingredients from the probiotics segment and rising health awareness will offer immense growth opportunities, the high cost of functional foods is likely to pose a challenge to market vendors.

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, the functional food ingredients market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors. The report also empowers industry honchos with information on the competitive landscape and insights into the different product offerings offered by various companies. Archer Daniels Midland Co., BASF SE, Cargill Inc., Chr. Hansen Holding AS, Givaudan SA, Ingredion Inc., International Flavors and Fragrances Inc., Kanegrade Ltd., Koninklijke DSM NV, and Tate and Lyle Plc are some of the major market participants.

Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct and indirect COVID-19-related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.

Functional Food Ingredients Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Functional Food Ingredients Market is segmented as below:

Product

Probiotics And Prebiotics



Proteins And Amino Acid



Dietary Fibers



Vitamins And Minerals



Others

Geography

APAC



North America



Europe



MEA



South America

Functional Food Ingredients Market 2021-2025: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The functional food ingredients market report covers the following areas:

Functional Food Ingredients Market Size

Functional Food Ingredients Market Trends

Functional Food Ingredients Market Industry Analysis

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Functional Food Ingredients Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist functional food ingredients market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the functional food ingredients market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the functional food ingredients market across APAC, North America , Europe , MEA, and South America

, , MEA, and Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of functional food ingredients market vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Probiotics and prebiotics - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Proteins and amino acid - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Dietary fibers - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Vitamins and minerals - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Product

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Archer Daniels Midland Co.

BASF SE

Cargill Inc.

Chr. Hansen Holding AS

Givaudan SA

Ingredion Inc.

International Flavors and Fragrances Inc.

Kanegrade Ltd.

Koninklijke DSM NV

Tate and Lyle Plc

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

