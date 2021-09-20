Do you know the GIS Market In the Telecom Sector is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.47% during 2021-2025?

Key Market Dynamics:

Market Driver

Market Challenges

The increased use of GIS for capacity planning is notably driving the GIS market in telecom sector growth. However, factors such as the communication gap between developers and end-users may impede the market growth.

The GIS market in the telecom sector is segmented by product (software, data, and services) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA). 37% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China is the key market for GIS market in the telecom sector in APAC.

Companies Mentioned

Autodesk Inc.

Bentley Systems Inc.

Environmental Systems Research Institute Inc.

GeoTel Communications LLC

Hexagon AB

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by Product

Market Segmentation by Geography

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Vendor Landscape

Vendor Analysis

Appendix

