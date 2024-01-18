Do You Know What's Covered in Your City's Police Collective Bargaining Agreement?

MIDDLETON, Wis., Jan. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ballotpedia, the nation's premier resource for unbiased information on elections, politics, and policy, today announced the launch of its Police Collective Bargaining Agreements (CBA) Dashboard. This new resource is perfect for people who want timely, reliable, nonpartisan information on police collective bargaining agreements in all 50 states and the 100 most populated cities in the U.S.

"Police CBAs have come front-and-center in recent years, often surrounded by questions about training standards and the steps to investigate and/or discipline an officer for misconduct," said Ballotpedia's Chief Policy Editor, Caitlin Styrsky. "Our CBA Dashboard is the only resource of its kind – an unbiased, fact-based repository covering topics ranging from police union authority and training to discipline and accountability."  

Ballotpedia's Dashboard sets a new standard for ease of use and flexibility, with no email address, license, or fees required to sign up. The data is organized through a series of more than 30 questions on topics ranging from police union authority and training to discipline and accountability. Users can browse and compare police CBAs through one or more of the following search fields:

  • Question and topic
  • State and/or city
  • Filter according to whether a CBA addresses a certain question or topic
  • Search by text

Additional CBA Dashboard Resources

  • CBA Dashboard episode of Ballotpedia's podcast, "On the Ballot" - An in-depth look at our new tool–how it works, some of the big picture data, and why we set out to create it
  • CBA Dashboard introductory video tutorial
  • CBA Dashboard FAQs
  • CBA Learning Journey - This free email series is your guide to understanding police collective bargaining agreements and takeaways from Ballotpedia's research on police CBAs in the 50 states and top 100 U.S. cities. 

About Ballotpedia
Ballotpedia–the encyclopedia of American politics–is the nation's most trusted source of unbiased information on politics, elections and policy. Founded in 2007, Ballotpedia has grown from a small group of dedicated volunteers working on a handful of ballot measures to an essential resource for voters, media and researchers. Ballotpedia is a nonprofit organization dedicated to serving the public interest in creating an educated, engaged electorate, and building a strong, healthy democracy. For free access to 420,000+ encyclopedic, professionally authored and curated articles, visit ballotpedia.org.

