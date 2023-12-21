Do You Legally Need Uninsured or Underinsured Motorist Coverage in Nevada?

Having uninsured or underinsured motorist coverage in Nevada may not be legally mandated but every driver should purchase it to protect themselves says Patrick Leverty

LAS VEGAS, Dec. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As the roadways in Nevada become increasingly congested, there is an increase in the number of accidents caused by uninsured or underinsured motorists. This situation creates a question: As a car owner, are you legally required to pay for uninsured or underinsured motorist coverage in Nevada?

Attorney Patrick Leverty, one of the lead attorneys at Leverty & Associates Law, recently stated that no law makes uninsured or underinsured motorist coverage mandatory for car owners in Nevada. However, all drivers should purchase this coverage in their insurance policies.

Many drivers operate their vehicles without insurance or carry minimal coverage that may be insufficient in an accident. This problem poses a substantial risk to other drivers who may suffer injuries or damage because of the actions of uninsured or underinsured motorists.

When a driver gets harmed or injured in an accident caused by an uninsured or underinsured motorist, they must deal with the damages independently because the offending motorist has little or no insurance coverage to pay for the damage.

Uninsured or underinsured motorist coverage acts as a safety net for drivers. Leverty advises motorists to have uninsured or underinsured coverage as part of a comprehensive insurance plan.

Patrick Leverty emphasizes that, "although the coverage is not legally mandated, it can be precious to motorists as they would be protecting themselves and their loved ones from the financial issues that can arise from accidents involving uninsured and underinsured motorists."

Given the increasing risk on Nevada's busy roads, especially during this holiday season, Leverty strongly advises drivers to consult with their insurance attorneys or legal advisers to understand the benefits of uninsured or underinsured motorist coverage.

With the help of a legal adviser, motorists can make informed decisions about including the coverage in their insurance policy. This decision will help them safeguard against unpredictable circumstances.

Patrick Leverty, one of the lead attorneys at Leverty & Associates Law, joined the firm in the fall of 2004, and he has had nearly twenty years of experience successfully representing clients. He focuses on bad faith and personal injury cases and is entirely committed to achieving the best possible client outcome.

