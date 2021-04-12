Do You Miss Coachella Music Festival? This Spin Enthusiast Has Got You Covered (and Changing the SPIN Game)

LOS ANGELES, April 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- With most people facing another pandemic April with only home fitness and no Coachella Music Festival, Hollywood Spin Enthusiast [email protected] by Stacy has combined both in an amazing three multi-media ride tribute to Coachella — "SpinChella 2021," featuring music from past Coachella headliners, including Beyonce, Radiohead, Prince, and Daft Punk just to name a few.

Stacy took up spinning at 40, and after eleven years and amazing sculpted results, decided to launch SpinFit by Stacy in 2020 to share his honed high energy, effective spin methods, through virtual classes brought to life with amazing music and visuals. "SpinChella 2021" releases every Friday in April on YouTube and Instagram.

