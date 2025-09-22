Do you own shares of RICK? Robbins LLP Informs Investors of the RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. Class Action Lawsuit

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Robbins LLP informs stockholders that a class action was filed on behalf of persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: RICK) securities between December 15, 2021 and September 16, 2025. RCI owns and operates strip clubs around the United States.

The Allegations: Robbins LLP is Investigating Allegations that RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. (RICK) Committed Bribery to Cover Up Tax Fraud

According to the complaint, defendants failed to disclose that: (1) defendants engaged in tax fraud; (2) defendants committed bribery to cover up the fact that they committed tax fraud; and (3) as a result, defendants understated the legal risk facing the Company. On September 16, 2025, Letitia James, the New York State Attorney General, posted an announcement entitled "Attorney General James Indicts Strip Club Company Executives for Multimillion Dollar Tax Fraud Scheme and Bribery of State Tax Auditor." On this news, the price of RCI stock fell $5.53 per share, or 16%, to close at $28.79 on September 16, 2025. The next day, it fell a further $2.99, or 10.38%, to close at $25.80 per share on September 17, 2025.

You may be eligible to participate in the class action against RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. Shareholders who wish to serve as lead plaintiff for the class must submit their papers with the court by November 20, 2025. The lead plaintiff is a representative party who acts on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation.

