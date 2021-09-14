Do You Really Wanna Debuts At Number 25 On MusicWeek's Commercial Pop Chart

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The original song Do You Really Wanna has burst on the UK Music scene charting at #25 on the MusicWeek Commercial Pop chart. The song, which was written as the end credit sequence for the horror film SCARE US, marks the second success for writer, producer and singer Omar Veluz. Celebrity producer/remixer Dan Thomas, formerly Love Rush UK, mixed this dance version of the song. Other celebrity remixers include: The Perry Twins, Quinn Coleman, and Anthony May.

With the horror film as inspiration, Veluz created the song by crawling into the mind of the movie's villain, the serial killer Cutthroat who terrorizes a small town. The vocals and beats encompass the intensity of his reign of terror. "This song works on so many levels" said Omar Veluz, the writer/producer and singer. "Certainly, for the film, but as a stand-alone song, listeners can associate with the lyrics in their own lives and dance like no one is watching."

"While writing, I drew on some inspirations from artists like Marilyn Manson" added Veluz. "His music specifically has always had very pointed direction and such aggression without being aggressive. I wanted listeners to have the same kind of experience with my song and close out the film with a gut punch."

SCARE US was released domestically in May 2021 and featured Do You Really Wanna. The song matches the film's fast pace and leaves viewers with a final way to keep their hearts racing and finish with a bang.

"When I heard the first version of Omar's song, I knew we were going to be taken on a ride" said Jason Wiechert, producer of SCARE US and CEO of Falling Flame Pictures. "As filmmakers, we want audiences to connect with our content. This song makes it hard to forget the experience viewers just went through."

Veluz first rose to attention with his Dance hit remix cover of Send Me an Angel in 2019 climbing the Billboard Dance Club Songs Chart to #23.

The song is available on all music purchasing and streaming platforms. Additional remixes will be available on September 16th.



The film is available on DVD, Streaming and On Demand

For more information please visit: www.OMARVELUZMUSIC.com

