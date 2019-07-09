"Do You Really Want to be an Entrepreneur" Helps Small Business Owners Succeed

CAPE TOWN, South Africa and NEW YORK, July 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Morgan James' new business book release, "Do You Really Want to be an Entrepreneur?: How I Created a Seven-figure Business in Twenty-four Months Right from My Kitchen Table," by Karel Vermeulen, is a practical guide that shares the secrets to rapid business growth. Do You Really Want to be an Entrepreneur? was written for anyone interested in starting or growing their own business.

(PRNewsfoto/Morgan James Publishing) Karel Vermeulen

"Many aspiring entrepreneurs have great ideas; however, these ideas alone do not necessarily translate to a successful business," said Vermeulen, one of the Top 20 Small Business Award Winners in 2016 in South Africa. "Unlocking the full potential of these ideas requires an understanding of all of the elements that make up a successful business."

This knowledge, and instructions on how to properly apply it, is available in Do You Really Want to be an Entrepreneur. Entrepreneurs also will discover Vermeulen's 10 Tips on Self-Empowerment and the 7 proven tips and principles of effective networking, how to accelerate your sales as well as the importance of having the right mindset for success integrated with success habits.

Vermeulen reveals how he turned his own idea into a multi-million-dollar global business. He uses this valuable experience to empower others to achieve the same success he did by showing them how to strategically plan and structure their marketing, branding, and sales force to millions. Through "Do You Really Want to be an Entrepreneur," aspiring business owners learn how to set up their business for substantial growth and success in every area while asking themselves The Naked Truth: Do I really want to become an entrepreneur? They discover the real answer to this question through discovering how everything is about mindset.

If you would like more information about this topic, or to schedule an interview with Karel Vermeulen, please call Nickcole Watkins at +1 516.900.5674 or Karel Vermeulen at +2778 677 6979.

About the Author:

Karel Vermeulen is a successful entrepreneur and business coach from Cape Town, South Africa. He owns 5 different companies and has been featured on various radio stations and magazines in his home country. Aside from being a businessman, Karel also has a wealth of other experience, including working as a police officer, head butler, spinning instructor, massage therapist and counselor. He now uses his knowledge to help others start successful businesses. Follow Karel Vermeulen on Facebook, Instagram, Linkedin, Twitter, YouTube (www.thekvbrand.com, www.lubrimaxxx.com)

More About This Title:

"Do You Really Want to be an Entrepreneur?: How I Created a Seven-figure Business in Twenty-four Months Right from my Kitchen Table," by Karel Vermeulen will be released by Morgan James Publishing on June 18, 2019. "Do You Really Want to be an Entrepreneur"—ISBN 9781642792188—has 166 pages and is being sold as a trade paperback for $16.95.

About Morgan James Publishing:

Morgan James publishes trade quality titles designed to educate, encourage, inspire, or entertain readers with current, consistent, relevant topics that are available everywhere books are sold. ( www.MorganJamesPublishing.com )

MEDIA CONTACT:

Nickcole Watkins

Morgan James Publishing

+1 516.900.5674

217732@email4pr.com

SOURCE Morgan James Publishing

Related Links

http://www.MorganJamesPublishing.com

