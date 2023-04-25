Do You Want a Healthier, Happier, More Fulfilling Life?

Chloe Kemp's award-winning inspirational Wisdom Keeper memoir and her intuitive energy healing sessions are transforming lives

ASHEVILLE, N.C., April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Inspirational teacher, international energy healer, and award-winning best-selling author Chloe Kemp shares her ancient wisdom to help you explore your gifts, connect with your passion, find your purpose, and create lasting change and empowerment. She is an advocate for those who are ready to reclaim their power and heal their lives. "I firmly believe that we all can tap into our intuition and wisdom and heal," said Kemp.

Drawing on her expertise as a spiritual teacher, knowledge of ancient healing modalities, psychic abilities and sage wisdom, Kemp helps clients connect to the power of their souls and reach their highest potential. She guides them to break through subconscious blocks, healing and transforming their lives.

"I can honestly say my life has changed for the better in a blink of an eye. I cannot begin to express how grateful I am to you for giving me the tools I've been looking for my whole life. My session with you was amazing."—P. S., MEXICO

Remote or in-person sessions: San Miguel de Allende, Mexico .



Special in-person sessions: Asheville, North Carolina , May 6 - May 12, 2023 .

Kemp's inspirational teaching memoir, Wisdom Keeper; My Extraordinary Journey to Unlock the Sacred Within, praised by experts and readers alike, has been recognized with several awards and bestseller lists, including a #1 Amazon Best Seller and GOLD WINNER—Memoir by a Female—Living Now Awards, FINALIST—Non-Fiction: New Age—2022 International Book Awards, and FINALISTS - New Age: Nonfiction & Spirituality: Inspirational—19th Annual BEST BOOK AWARDS

In her book, Chloe shares her spiritual journey from a childhood of trauma and serious illnesses, to a thriving and healthy life as a wisdom keeper, best-selling author, and intuitive shamanic energy healer. Her story is a testament to how we can all reclaim our power through self-discovery and healing. With great courage, Chloe reveals the secrets of her journey and the profound wisdom it has unlocked. She takes readers on a journey of self-discovery and healing as she breaks down spiritual concepts into relatable, everyday language and stories. The narrative follows Kemp's transformational experiences, offering readers inspiration, motivation, practical tips, and tools to step into their power for a more conscious, healthy, and happy life.

