Do You Want a Long and Healthy Life? Take Care of the latent Viruses Hiding in Your Body -- CBCD Reports Publication of a New Study

WILMINGTON, Del., March 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Center for the Biology of Chronic Disease (CBCD) announces the publication of a new study. The study is using the microcompetition model to explain how the latent cytomegalovirus (CMV) increases all-cause mortality.

The implication of this study is staggering. Almost everyone is infected with a latent virus, such as the CMV, EBV, HPV, HSV, and others, and therefore, almost everyone gets sick and dies too soon. You can find the viruses hiding in your body by a simple blood test.

What does it mean "hiding in your body"? This means that the virus does not cause any easy to recognize symptoms, such as fever, weakness, headache, pain, etc. However, silently, it causes your organs to fail.

The study was published in the important peer-reviewed medical journal Antiviral Therapy (1). The paper is listed on PubMed, and is available at https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/33616550/

Also, since almost everyone is infected by a latent virus, why only some develop a major disease? And why some develop a disease sooner then others? According to the paper, the answer centers on the viral copy number. The higher the number of viral genomes hiding in your body, the more likely they will cause the development of a major disease sooner.

Recently, Dr. Hanan Polansky and his team published many studies showing how latent viruses cause major diseases. See for instance (2, 3, and 4)

Is there a treatment against latent viruses? The CBCD clinically tested two antiviral treatments: Gene-Eden-VIR and Novirin. These tests showed that the two natural treatments are effective against several viruses, including HPV, HSV, CMV, and EBV. The results of the clinical tests were published in important peer-reviewed journals. See, for instance (5, 6, 7 and 8).

To summarize, almost everyone is infected with a latent virus. Therefore, almost everyone could live longer by controlling the latent viruses in their body.

