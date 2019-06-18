Do you Want to Fly Drones in Your School, Safely, From STEMPilot?

Unit 1 - Terms: Students are introduced to aviation terms, basic physics of flight, concepts of motion, the anatomy of quad-copters and airplanes, and how the controls operate the quad-copter. Students watch short videos of each learning task before attempting the training activity in the simulator.

Unit 2 - Simulation: Introduces students to the SAFEDrone simulator and how to operate the controller, execute multiple altitudes holds, cover patterns and diagonals and execute safe rated landings. Final training requires the student to pick up stars in 3-dimensional space using pitch, roll, and yaw while maneuvering through different levels, around and above obstacles and through loopholes. Students who successfully complete this simulation training are awarded a "Certificate of Achievement in Drone Simulation" and "Certified Pilot Wings" to move onto an actual flight.

Unit 3 - Drone Pilotage: Students learn to fly SAFEDrone guarded-prop quad-copters by repeating the drone simulation tasks. They fly altitude hold and land, cover patterns, move diagonally and land accurately. Classrooms are arranged into a fly and a no-fly zone. All students must wear the included safety glasses and remain in the No-Fly Zone. Each Flight crew of three take turns as Pilot in Command; Spotter/Co-Pilot and Navigator/Self-Assessor.

Schools can purchase the SAFEDrone Classroom Kit which includes: 1 simulation software and controller, 1 curriculum unit book, 1 STEMPilot curriculum book with lesson plans, 5 guarded prop guarded-copter drones, spare batteries and propellers, 36 Safety Glasses, 16 Bulls Eye landing pads, 1 altitude hold post and a flash drive with all digital media. $2,395.00. The SAFEDrone Pro kit adds 5 foam obstacles for the classroom $2,995.00

Visit www.STEMPilot.com, email sales@stempilot.com, or Call 203-527-5747, STEMPilot Inc. at 20 South Commons Road in Waterbury, Connecticut.

SOURCE STEMPilot

Related Links

http://www.STEMPilot.com

