Doak Proud of his Two Terms as Oklahoma Insurance Commissioner

OKLAHOMA CITY, Jan. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- As new state leaders are sworn in today, John D. Doak reflects on his eight years as Oklahoma's insurance commissioner. Doak was elected the state's 12th insurance commissioner in 2010 and was re-elected for a second term in 2014.

"I'm honored that Oklahomans chose to elect me to represent them, both in terms of insurance company solvency and ensuring fair claims handling," Doak said. "I've been privileged to witness the courage and resilience of Oklahomans in the face of difficult natural disasters. It's also been a pleasure to work with our state Legislature and governor and to travel to every one of Oklahoma's 77 counties, meeting and working with the people who live there."

During his tenure, Doak has tirelessly worked to raise awareness of the Oklahoma Insurance Department (OID) and how it can help Oklahomans. He started a field representative program to reach every corner of the state. He also made it a mission to have boots on the ground as soon as possible after a disaster. Many times Doak himself would visit with storm victims to reassure them that his office was there to help, if needed.

Another issue Doak worked on during his time in office was lowering the rate of uninsured motorists. Oklahoma has one of the highest rates in the country. Just a few months ago, the OID announced it would host the Auto Insurance Verification System which allows law enforcement to verify a driver has insurance in real time.

"One of my proudest accomplishments is that, as I leave the OID, it is now being recognized as a global leader in insurance regulatory issues," Doak said.

Doak's recognition that government must be ready to accept new and innovative ideas and products has helped frame that thinking. His belief that the OID should not only to protect consumers but allow the free market process to bring new quality products to consumers is recognized by many leaders worldwide.

More of Doak's accomplishments include:

Recovering $27,675,828 for Oklahomans since 2011

for Oklahomans since 2011 The passage of House Bill 2308 which allows the OID to construct and own an office building

OID employees earning more than 160 professional designations

Co-hosting the National Tornado Summit since 2011

The passage of the Insurance Business Transfer law

Developing an earthquake education requirement for insurance professionals

Testifying before a U.S. Senate sub-committee about insurance fraud

Helping launch the University of Tulsa Cyber District

"I wish the best to the new leaders of our state, Gov. Kevin Stitt, Lt. Gov. Matt Pinnell and Insurance Commissioner Glen Mulready," Doak said. "Commissioner Mulready has already proven that he is a dedicated public servant with expertise in the insurance industry, and he will continue that tradition in this new role."

