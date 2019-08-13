DOAR Launches Intellectual Property Consulting Practice

"Over the past few years, we have seen an evolution in new technologies like 5G and ADAS that has set a path for a steady stream of certain litigation," said Michael Connelly, Director of IP Litigation at DOAR. "In preparation for future IP innovation, more attorneys are seeking expertise and a deep understanding of the core markets—the players, the standards, and the risks—within what we believe are the main focus areas for intellectual property disputes."

Through DOAR's IP consulting practice, attorneys involved in legal disputes about patents, trade secrets, trademarks, and copyrights for varying technologies can work with DOAR's expert teams to gain critical insight that can advance their litigation strategies. Lawyers work with DOAR consultants and testifying experts with in-depth knowledge about all facets of technology and benefit from skilled analysts who conduct the research, due diligence, and analysis needed to inform the expert opinion. DOAR expert teams are credentialed engineers and industry insiders who understand engineering concepts and processes. They are equipped to perform patent portfolio reviews, conduct prior art research, analyze source code, assess damages, and more. DOAR's experts and consultants play a critical role in communicating complex technical and legal issues through written and verbal testimony and the use of effective visual presentation strategies.

Michael Connelly, who leads DOAR's IP consulting practice, is a former patent litigator and the co-founder of The Medici Group, a successful patent portfolio company.

"We stay at the forefront of emerging technologies and trends affecting the legal community," says Connelly. "And, we have the necessary experience and credentials to provide unparalleled insight and support to lawyers that address the IP legal challenges they face."

With a more than 30-year history of being at the forefront of major legal trends and shifts in the litigation landscape, DOAR studies emerging industries and the convergence of related technologies, like 5G, and believes that the intersection of wireless, automotive, and digital technologies will define the patent litigation battlefield for years to come.

"The growth of DOAR generally and our IP litigation practice specifically reinforces our reputation for providing our clients with unparalleled insight and the highest quality of service and results," said Paul Neale, CEO of DOAR. "Mike exemplifies these traits and has been a terrific addition to our firm."

About DOAR, Inc.

DOAR is the leading global consulting firm advising lawyers at top tier law firms and major corporations. We leverage our more than 30 years of experience to provide the insight, expertise, and support required to handle the most complex, high-stakes legal disputes. We stay at the forefront of the most impactful trends and technologies affecting the legal community and deliver valuable insight that informs and advances our clients' litigation strategies.

For more information about DOAR, visit DOAR.com and follow us at @DOARlitigation.

Media Inquiries:

Cindy Siegel

Director of Marketing

media@DOAR.com

SOURCE DOAR