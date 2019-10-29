DOAR Provides Litigation Expertise to National Medical-Legal Trial Competition

"We are excited to participate in this event for a second year and to support the next generation of attorneys," said Gene Klimov, CTO and Managing Director at DOAR. "Our participation in the tournament will enable teams to access real-world trial professionals who have expertise helping top tier attorneys communicate their trial strategies most effectively."

Each competing team must adhere to Federal Rules of Civil Procedure and Federal Rules of Evidence and can only operate within the parameters of the fact pattern and what is set forth within competition guidelines. The teams will consult with their assigned medical student as a true expert witness and prepare that witness for the trial. During the competition, the expert can be cross-examined on any materials relevant to their testimony.

"DOAR's depth of experience working with attorneys and expert witnesses on cases has shown us that expert witness testimony can often be a determining factor in whether you win or lose a case," said Jeff Dorfman, a former litigator, Hofstra Law alumnus, and DOAR Business Development Manager. "It will be critical for each team to collaborate with their expert to better inform their case analysis and theory and also to prep their expert on how to communicate their position clearly and concisely at the mock trial."

The three preliminary rounds of the tournament will be held at the Nassau County Supreme Court. Following the third round of the competition, advancing teams will participate in a semifinal round and the final round held at Hofstra Law School. All rounds will be judged by practicing attorneys and/or sitting judges.

"Last year's trial competition demonstrated the phenomenal advocacy skills of the participating law school students, and we anticipate that this year's competition will be nothing short of exceptional," said Jared Rosenblatt, tournament director and faculty advisor to the Hofstra Trial Advocacy Association (HTAA). "DOAR's contribution adds to our unique competition because it allows students to consult with a renowned litigation strategy firm to create unique exhibits. We thank DOAR for their contributions to the event and their continued support of the law profession and of future attorneys."

About DOAR, Inc.

DOAR is the leading global consulting firm advising lawyers at top tier law firms and major corporations. We leverage our more than 30 years of experience to provide the insight, expertise, and support required to handle the most complex, high-stakes legal disputes. We stay at the forefront of the most impactful trends and technologies affecting the legal community and deliver valuable insight that informs and advances our clients' litigation strategies.

For more information about DOAR, visit DOAR.com and follow us at @DOARlitigation.

Media Inquiries:

Cindy Siegel

Director of Marketing

media@DOAR.com

SOURCE DOAR