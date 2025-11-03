DOAR Welcomes Expert Witness Industry Leader Eleanor Hamilton as Vice President, Experts

NEW YORK, Nov. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- DOAR, the nation's leading litigation strategy consulting company, today announced the appointment of Eleanor Hamilton as Vice President, Experts. In this role, Hamilton will lead the strategic direction, operational management, and growth of DOAR's expert witness business, a core component of the company's integrated litigation strategy platform.

"Eleanor's background and experience in the expert witness industry make her exceptionally well-suited to lead the evolution and expansion of our expert business," said Paul Neale, CEO of DOAR. "Her leadership will ensure we maintain the highest standards of clarity, insight, and expertise in support of our clients' retention of testifying experts."

As Vice President, Experts, Hamilton will be responsible for executing and evolving the strategic vision of DOAR's expert witness practice. She will assess and oversee the company's existing expert teams, identify areas for growth, and align resources to meet emerging client needs. Her responsibilities will include expert recruiting, relationship management, performance oversight, and the financial management of the practice. In addition, she will cultivate partnerships that enhance DOAR's affiliate expert program and expand opportunities for collaboration across the legal industry.

Before joining DOAR, Hamilton spent nearly a decade in leadership roles at a global expert network firm, where she helped build and manage its legal expert witness business. Her last position there was Vice President and Global Head of Client Solutions, where she led client engagement strategy and expert placement for law firms and corporations involved in complex disputes. Hamilton holds an MBA from the London Business School and brings extensive experience advising legal teams on the retention of experts and legal strategies in litigation and regulatory matters.

"I'm honored to join the company and to contribute to its growth and evolution," said Hamilton. "I look forward to advancing the strategic direction of our expert practice and ensuring that our experts—and the clients who rely on them—are positioned for success in every engagement."

About DOAR

DOAR is a litigation strategy consulting company that provides legal teams with strategic clarity, expert insight, and thoughtful perspectives to win complex, high-stakes matters. By bringing together leading litigation strategy consultants and the most qualified testifying experts under one roof, we help our clients develop stronger cases that drive better outcomes.

