Doba Direct Presents Christmas Product Extravaganza and Launches Refer & Win Challenge

LEHI, Utah, Dec. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Doba Direct, the innovative social money-making APP developed by Doba Inc (www.doba.com), a distinguished dropshipping platform in the United States, is spreading holiday cheer with the grand unveiling of the "Christmas Product Extravaganza" and the thrilling "Refer & Win Challenge." December is set to be a month filled with joy, rewards, and exciting opportunities!

Discover the Spirit of the Season:

Doba Direct has curated an enchanting selection of Christmas products designed to illuminate celebrations. From the latest trending items to classic holiday favorites, our homepage gleams with the very essence of the festive spirit. These handpicked products don't just embody Christmas; they also promise generous commissions, turning seasonal joy into tangible earnings for our users.

Highlights of the Christmas Products:

  1. Festive Showcase: Explore an array of Christmas products showcased prominently on our homepage for effortless sharing across your favorite social media platforms.
  2. Effortless Promotion: Discover trending Christmas market products, making promotion as delightful as the season itself.
  3. Generous Commissions: Earn substantial commissions on these seasonal products, adding sparkle to your holiday season.

Engage in the Refer & Win Challenge:

But the merriment doesn't stop there—Doba Direct invites you to join the "Refer & Win Challenge," an exciting opportunity to share joy and earn rewards. Running until December 31, this challenge offers participants the chance to win prizes totaling an impressive $1,000.

How to Participate:

  1. Exclusive Referral Link: Visit the Doba Direct homepage, click on the campaign banner, and secure your personalized referral link.
  2. Share Authentic Experiences: Take to international social media platforms, sharing your genuine Doba Direct experiences. Don't forget to include your unique referral link and the hashtag #DobaDirectReferralRace.
  3. Invite and Win: Rally your friends to register on Doba Direct through your link, encouraging them to download the app and complete the seamless registration process.

Exciting Rewards Await:

Participate for a chance to win prizes totaling $1,000, with surprises for the top 20 referrers. Detailed information is available in the campaign section within the Doba Direct app or directly at: https://bit.ly/3Rx7wCt.

Access Doba Direct Now:

To experience Doba Direct firsthand, download the app from the App Store or Google Play, or click here: https://bit.ly/3QupfuS.

About Doba Direct App:

Doba Direct App, created by Doba Inc (www.doba.com), seamlessly merges shopping, sharing, and earning. It features the trendiest products across social media channels, including Beauty, Fashion&Jewelry, Makeup, Personal Care, and Perfumes. Earn commissions through purchases and effortlessly share selected products on global social media platforms, earning corresponding commission returns with every consumer order. 

