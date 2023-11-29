Doba Direct Unveils Exclusive "Journeys" Program, Elevating Community Engagement and Rewarding Participants

News provided by

Doba

29 Nov, 2023, 08:33 ET

LEHI, Utah, Nov. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Doba Direct proudly announces the debut of its exclusive Doba Direct Journeys program, a pioneering initiative crafted to engage and reward community members for sharing authentic experiences and valuable insights across diverse media platforms.

Embracing the spirit of collaboration, Doba Direct warmly invites its community to actively engage in this enriching endeavor. Members are encouraged to share genuine Doba Direct encounters or provide insightful advice via photos, videos, or text across their social media platforms. By tagging the official Doba Direct account and utilizing the #MakeMoneywithDobaDirect hashtag, participants join a collective celebration of shared experiences. It's important to note that content shared will be publicly showcased and duly credited by Doba Direct.

The Doba Direct journey is underway from November 17 to December 16, 2023. For an in-depth understanding of the program, Doba Direct has released an exclusive YouTube video offering comprehensive insights and a preview of the exciting rewards awaiting participants. Watch the video here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rqpE9-5Ayso

When the shared content stands out, participants will receive an additional gift worth $30. Michael Fairchild, Vice President of Operations at Doba, shared his excitement about the program, stating, "We're thrilled to launch the Doba Direct Journey program to celebrate the diverse experiences within our community. This initiative isn't just about sharing; it's about fostering a collective wave of positivity and success."

Emily Makgatho, a vibrant Facebook influencer with a substantial following of 4.5k fans, actively engages in the Doba Direct Journey program, enthusiastically shared her experience on Facebook: "I highly recommend this app for anyone looking to earn online. I've been having a great time sharing their products and earning at the same time. Definitely check it out – we're cashing out every day on this side!"

For more details about Doba Direct and to participate in the Doba Direct Journey program, visit the official website: https://bit.ly/3Ge0DAJ or search "Doba Direct" on social media.

To access Doba Direct directly, download the app from the App Store or Google Play, or click here: https://bit.ly/3QupfuS.

About Doba Direct:

Doba Direct is a groundbreaking app tailored for influencers, empowering them to monetize their influence by endorsing products and earning commissions. Covering product sourcing, shipping, and customer support, it liberates influencers to focus on content creation.

Media Contact:

Mike Fairchild

PR Manager

Phone: +1 801-252-6206

SOURCE Doba

Also from this source

Elevating Social Commerce: Doba Direct App Redefines Influencer Earnings

Elevating Social Commerce: Doba Direct App Redefines Influencer Earnings

Doba, a leading name in the American dropshipping arena, proudly unveils its groundbreaking social commerce app, Doba Direct. Launched on July 31st,...
Doba Affiliate Program: Turn Your Influence into Income

Doba Affiliate Program: Turn Your Influence into Income

Doba, a leading online dropshipping platform connecting e-commerce entrepreneurs with reliable suppliers and high-quality products, is thrilled to...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Social Media

Image1

New Products & Services

Image1

Small Business Services

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.