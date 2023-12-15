Doba's Year-End Plan Promotion: Unlock Remarkable Discounts on the Second Subscription Cycle

News provided by

Doba

15 Dec, 2023, 08:31 ET

LEHI, Utah, Dec. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Doba, the premier dropshipping platform, is thrilled to announce its eagerly anticipated Year-End Plan Promotion, offering new subscribers an extraordinary opportunity to enhance their e-commerce dropshipping experience. Valid until December 31, 2023, the promotion allows first-time Doba Plan subscribers to enjoy a remarkable discount on their second subscription cycle.

Promotion Details:

During the designated Year-End Plan Promotion period, new users who subscribe to a Doba Plan for the first time will receive an exclusive discount on their second subscription cycle. The discount is tiered, with higher subscription periods yielding more substantial savings. Users can enjoy discounts ranging from 25% to an incredible 50%, ensuring flexibility and affordability.

Michael Fairchild, Vice President of Operations at Doba, expressed enthusiasm for the Year-End Plan Promotion, stating, "At Doba, we are committed to providing unparalleled value to our users. The Year-End Plan Promotion is a testament to our dedication to supporting our customers' growth and success in the e-commerce landscape. This promotion allows us to share the benefits of our platform with new subscribers, ensuring they have the tools they need to thrive."

Fairchild emphasized that the promotion reflects Doba's commitment to making dropshipping accessible and cost-effective for businesses of all sizes. The tiered discount structure encourages users to explore longer subscription periods, providing them with greater savings and a more extended period to leverage the benefits of Doba's platform.

How to Participate:

To benefit from the Year-End Plan Promotion and access substantial savings on Doba Plans, new users should visit the official Doba website at https://bit.ly/3uRBfhK, and subscribe before the December 31 deadline.

Doba encourages businesses to seize this limited-time opportunity to elevate their dropshipping experience, capitalize on substantial savings, and position themselves for success in the competitive e-commerce landscape.

About Doba:

Doba is a leading dropshipping platform connecting retailers with suppliers, streamlining product sourcing for e-commerce businesses. With a robust network of trusted suppliers and user-friendly features, Doba empowers retailers to discover and sell high-quality merchandise tailored to their customers' needs. To learn more, visit https://bit.ly/3TmW6DH.

Media Contact:

Mike Fairchild

PR Manager

Phone: +1 801-252-6206

SOURCE Doba

Also from this source

Doba Direct Unveils Exclusive "Journeys" Program, Elevating Community Engagement and Rewarding Participants

Doba Direct Unveils Exclusive "Journeys" Program, Elevating Community Engagement and Rewarding Participants

Doba Direct proudly announces the debut of its exclusive Doba Direct Journeys program, a pioneering initiative crafted to engage and reward community ...
Elevating Social Commerce: Doba Direct App Redefines Influencer Earnings

Elevating Social Commerce: Doba Direct App Redefines Influencer Earnings

Doba, a leading name in the American dropshipping arena, proudly unveils its groundbreaking social commerce app, Doba Direct. Launched on July 31st,...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Retail

Image1

Electronic Commerce

Image1

Electronic Commerce

Image1

New Products & Services

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.