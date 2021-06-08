Doble Engineering Company Launches F8000 Power System Simulators

MARLBOROUGH, Mass., June 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Doble Engineering Company, a leader in power grid diagnostic solutions and a subsidiary of ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ESE), today releases the all-new F8000 platform of modular, highly configurable power system simulators. The new F8000 hardware platform is designed for next-level testing of protection relay, automation and control technologies.

Universally suited for both conventional and digital protection system applications, Doble's new F8000 hardware platform gives power and utility companies tailored functionality and modern performance. The powerful, adaptable platform is comprised of modules for instrument control, power, logic, and digital streaming plus a line of configurable chassis. Companies now have the ability to choose specific module and chassis combinations from a range of test instrument configurations that fit their unique test requirements.

"Digital substations add tremendous value to power grid operations and are rapidly growing in global popularity. The challenge is they need to be tested over digital networks, while conventional power systems require a wide range of analog power signals," said Scott Short, director of protection and automation technology at Doble Engineering Company. "Until today, professionals were forced to buy separate test sets to meet both needs. We've put everything into one platform. Now, regardless of your application or testing scheme, there's a test set that fits your unique situation. Tell us what you need, and we'll build it."

The modularity of the F8000 power system simulators make them a sound investment at a time when organizations need flexibility. Working from this platform, companies can scale their protection testing programs and adopt emerging technologies, while gaining improved fleet maintenance, remote instrument operation, confident test setup, easier troubleshooting, and the ability to test various protection systems at once within a network.

"Technology innovation is continuous. The F8000 platform enables our customers to stay agile and flexible by positioning them to constantly capitalize on emerging technologies and changing requirements," said Short. "We're fundamentally evolving our approach to ensure our clients are always out ahead. What you see today is just the beginning. We are expanding this future-proof platform and will continue to incorporate new technologies to meet evolving testing needs."

The F8000 is available in several configurations. Customers can choose the configuration that meets their needs, whether they require VA sources suited to full 3-phase system tests, or a single-phase power for basic element verifications. When it comes to testing digital substations, the F8000 digital modules, with on-board fiber and Ethernet connectivity, utilize the IEC 61850 architecture, ensuring network-compliant communication with IEDs.

The new F8000 hardware is compatible with the existing protection testing software Doble provides, including Protection Suite, Doble RTS®, 61850 TesT and Doble PowerBase®. As well as being highly portable, F8000 instruments are also rack-mountable in control houses or lab environments, field-rated for extreme operating conditions, and come with upgraded components, advanced firmware, and compliance with the latest IEC standards including IEC 61850-9-2, 61850-9-2LE, and 61869-9 sampled values. Additionally, its analog ports feature intelligent LED light rings that glow to indicate correct test lead connections, phase voltage or current issues, and change-of-state sense conditions to take the guess work out of test setup while working seamlessly with existing Protection Suite and RTS procedures.

For more information on Doble's F8000 platform of power system simulators, please visit https://www.doble.com/F8000

About Doble Engineering Company

The team at Doble Engineering Company ensures reliable, safe and secure power for all. We do this by providing comprehensive diagnostics and engineering expertise for the energy industry.

Founded in 1920, Doble is committed to the continuing education of our customers, and the support and training of the next generation of power industry workers – uniting the utility sector for an innovative future.

Doble serves customers around the globe; our companies and product lines include Manta Test Systems, Morgan Schaffer, and Vanguard Instruments.

Doble is part of the Utility Solutions Group of ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ESE). For more information, visit: www.doble.com, follow us on Twitter @doble and connect on LinkedIn.

SOURCE Doble Engineering Company

Related Links

http://www.doble.com

