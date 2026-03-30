Doble Enhances Mobility and Versatility in Partial Discharge Surveys with Spark P2

Handheld, universal PD survey device delivers comprehensive diagnostics and analysis with enhanced portability and ease of use

MARLBOROUGH, Mass., March 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Doble Engineering, a leader in power grid diagnostic solutions, today announced the release of the Spark P2™, a handheld partial discharge (PD) and radio frequency interference (RFI) measurement device. The Spark P2, a mobile and compact single channel PD surveyor, performs sensitive PD measurements on any test object and any PD sensor, providing advanced PD and RFI insulation system diagnostics and analysis across the widest range of applications of any handheld PD detector on the market.

Equipped with narrow-band UHF, HF, wide-band Acoustic, and Ultra-Wide-Band integrative charge PD detectors, the Spark P2 offers a convenient solution for PD analysis across site surveys, transformers, switchgear, and cable accessories. With advanced diagnostic tools, including phase-resolved PD analysis, spectrum analysis, and time-resolved narrow band analysis, users can detect and identify emerging faults early and avoid unplanned outages and failures. Smaller than a laptop, light weight, and fitting into a briefcase bag, the Spark P2 provides mobility and versatility for field engineers and technicians, making it an optimal solution for substation surveys, switchgear testing, and a wide range of PD assessments.

"The Spark P2 meets the growing demand for comprehensive and universal PD assessments, while also offering the added benefits of portability, lightweight design, and easy storage," said Falk Werner, Offer Director at Doble Engineering. "Its automatic signal acquisition and guided measurements allow users of all experience levels to effortlessly conduct detailed PD insulation diagnostics, make informed decisions, and ensure the reliability of high-voltage assets. The Spark P2's portability, wide range of detectors, and compact design empower utilities and industrial companies to reduce the risk of unplanned outages with greater convenience and efficiency. For service companies, it allows them to expand PD diagnostics offering by providing one of the most comprehensive detector ranges available."

The Spark P2 incorporates a subset of the advanced features provided in the Spark P3™, including an automatic signal acquisition system that enables users unfamiliar with PD signal characteristics to achieve reliable results. The device includes "Wizard Mode" to guide newer users through measurement and data acquisition procedures with an intuitive user interface, while "Expert Mode" enables experienced users to utilize the system like a traditional laboratory device, providing a wide range of advanced measurement tools, and to configure the device to perform measurements in any desired form.

The P2 integrates seamlessly with the Doble database and other PD instruments, feeding data into the Doble Pulse™ software for comprehensive analysis, data visualization, and reporting.

For more information on the Spark P2, please visit the website.

About Doble Engineering

We envision a future where every electrical power system is safe, secure and reliable. Our mission is to equip electrical power system asset owners and operators with the means, knowledge, and insights to meet the increasing demands of this rapidly changing world. That's why Doble is the world's most trusted brand in electrical diagnostics. We provide energy system engineers with the tools, insights, and confidence to anticipate and overcome tomorrow's power demands today.

Doble is part of the Utility Solutions Group of ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ESE). For more information, visit: www.doble.com and connect on LinkedIn.

SOURCE Doble Engineering Company