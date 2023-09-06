Doble Ensures Enhanced Asset Performance with Latest Addition to Calisto® Condition Monitor Platform, Calisto N1

Calisto N1 enables confident asset management decisions with access to critical health data from multiple sensors across assets

MARLBOROUGH, Mass. , Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Doble Engineering Company, a leader in power grid diagnostic solutions, today announced the expansion of its Calisto Condition Monitoring Platform with the Calisto® N1. The new online compact device enables field engineers to proactively monitor and assess the health of critical assets and identify faults before they happen by enabling easy access to important dissolved gas analysis (DGA) and other data from monitors on site.

"The best way to prevent asset failure is to intervene early, but the time it takes teams to install, collect and read the insights from multiple sensors throughout a service territory often slows data interpretation and fault identification," said Tony McGrail, solutions director at Doble Engineering Company. "Our new device makes it so that teams can check the readings directly on site from a variety of devices and immediately act on the data to ensure asset performance."

The versatile device enables teams to collect, visualize and analyze critical asset-health data in one centralized location from any third-party data source in the field such as sensors, DGAs, power meters and other Intelligent Electronic Devices (IED) that use standard protocols including Modbus and DNP3, as well as any Doble Calisto® DGA device, Doble Calisto® T1 or Doble IDD modules.

Beyond data visualization, engineers can easily integrate and overlay values from multiple sources simultaneously and detect hidden correlations, enhancing asset investigations and decision-making.

The built-in webserver makes it seamless to manage user access, alerts, settings and data visualization for sensors installed in the field. The Calisto N1 is also rugged and designed for harsh environments. In addition, the device provides a gateway to higher level supervisory and enterprise asset management systems, enabling all data to be transferred to SCADA or cloud systems to work within the cybersecurity constraints of an organization.

Doble's Calisto Condition Monitoring Platform includes a broad range of equipment, from the new data logger to DGA monitors and full multi-gas diagnostics.

About Doble Engineering Company

The team at Doble Engineering Company ensures reliable, safe and secure power for all. We do this by providing comprehensive diagnostics and engineering expertise for the energy industry.

Founded in 1920, Doble is committed to the continuing education of our customers, and the support and training of the next generation of power industry workers – uniting the utility sector for an innovative future.

Doble is part of the Utility Solutions Group of ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ESE). For more information, visit: www.doble.com, follow us on Twitter @doble and connect on LinkedIn.

