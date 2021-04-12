Doble Simplifies Insulation System Testing of High Voltage Assets with Spark P3

MARLBOROUGH, Mass., April 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Doble Engineering Company , a leader in power grid diagnostic solutions and subsidiary of ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ESE), today announced the release of the Spark P3, a universal partial discharge (PD) and electromagnetic interference (EMI) analyzer. The new device enables users across all experience levels to easily perform comprehensive PD and EMI insulation system diagnostics and analysis on a wide range of high voltage apparatuses, including rotating machines, power transformers, instrument transformers, switchgear, cables and accessories.

The instrument uses a software defined radio signal detector to identify characteristics of insulation system deterioration that could lead to the failure of high voltage equipment. The detector is configurable to suit any sensor with a frequency range between 9kHz and 2 GHz for PD and EMI, and DC to 500kHz for acoustic and reference voltage measurements. With a wide range of advanced diagnostic tools, including phase resolved PD analysis, spectrum analysis, time resolved narrow band analysis, and automatic rotating machine insulation system defect assessment, end users are equipped to detect emerging faults early and avoid outages and other damages.

"Traditional testing approaches rely on a wide range of sensing methods and require a trained expert to help interpret the results, which can make it difficult to quickly diagnose partial discharge and electromagnetic interference characteristics," said Falk Werner, solutions manager at Doble Engineering Company. "We've designed this new universal analyzer to automatically take measurements, classify signals, analyze the data and more, so teams can focus on acting on the results instead of the intricacies of the measurements."

Spark P3 comes with an automatic signal classification system that enables users unfamiliar with PD and EMI signal characteristics to obtain reliable results by helping them differentiate these signals from nuisance signals. The algorithm also assists with classifying different types of PD and EMI defects based on their signal characteristics. "Wizard Mode" guides newer users through measurement and data acquisition procedures with an intuitive user interface that excludes any unnecessary elements and functionality, while "Expert Mode" allows more experienced users to utilize the system like a traditional laboratory device, which can be configured to perform measurements in any desired form.

Doble's Spark measurement systems will integrate with Doble Pulse™ companion PC software, which enables the user to manage measurement data, edit test plans and asset information, visualize measurement data, and export individual data sets or entire test plans to report templates.

The analyzer also includes configurable, pre-set test plans and measurements, making it ideal for a broad range of users including utilities, field testing companies, large industrial organizations, universities and laboratories. The lightweight, portable, and battery-operated device is suitable for both benchtop and on-site settings. A 19-inch rack-mount adapter is also available. The device includes multiple input channels including two PD, two reference voltage, and two acoustic emissions channels, and comes with a 100-240V 2A power supply.

For more information on Doble's new Spark P3 universal partial discharge and electromagnetic interference analyzer, please visit the website.

About Doble Engineering Company

The team at Doble Engineering Company ensures reliable, safe and secure power for all. We do this by providing comprehensive diagnostics and engineering expertise for the energy industry.

Founded in 1920, Doble is committed to the continuing education of our customers, and the support and training of the next generation of power industry workers – uniting the utility sector for an innovative future.

Doble serves customers around the globe; our companies and product lines include Manta Test Systems, Morgan Schaffer and Vanguard Instruments.

Doble is part of the Utility Solutions Group of ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ESE). For more information, visit: www.doble.com, follow us on Twitter @doble and connect on LinkedIn.

Media Contact

Elle Lynott

Corporate Ink for Doble Engineering

[email protected]

+1 617 969 9192

SOURCE Doble Engineering Company

Related Links

http://www.doble.com

