Doble Test Assistant 8 Delivers Greater Diagnostic Power and Instrument Support for Comprehensive Field Testing and Analysis

MARLBOROUGH, Mass., March 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Doble Engineering Company, a leader in power grid diagnostic solutions, today announced the release of the Doble Test Assistant® (DTA) 8. The latest version of the software adds support for the Vanguard Turns Ratio products and improves the diagnostic power of exciting current and loss tests on power transformers, enabling power and utility companies to evaluate data without the impact of capacitive loading.

The Vanguard ATRT-01, ATRT-03, TRF-250, and Tri-Phase instruments are now fully integrated into the DTA software and supported by DTA nameplate and Doble Database capabilities. Users can leverage over 60 million worldwide Doble customer test results for analytic comparison with DTAWeb. Doble's Test Data Management System (TDMS) solution for managing test results from Doble's test instruments also includes new support for these Vanguard instruments.

"We're excited to expand DTA support to users of Vanguard instruments with this latest release. DTA is designed to help power and utility teams understand what their asset health data is telling them and how to act on the insights," said Matthew Kennedy, Sr. Director, Solutions & Project Management at Doble Engineering. "DTA 8 now factors in additional data points to give customers an even deeper understanding of transformer condition and the ability to move quickly to intervene against faults and prevent failure."

DTA 8 adds single-phase exciting current components extraction for testing with Doble's M7100 and M4100. The new software brings automatic extraction of total current components through an embedded algorithm with additional data that now includes inductive, resistive and capacitive currents and power factor and phase angle. This capability brings more diagnostic power and enables data evaluation on electromagnetic system condition without the risk of capacitive loading. Teams can also use the method to conduct further investigations into the impact a fault's nature and location have on each of the current components.

DTA 8 uses the AI-based First Response Analytics Knowledgebase™ (FRANK™) to instantly analyze test results and give power and utility teams clear recommendations and explanations of the insights. The software provides automated control and testing for Doble's M4100 and M7100. Companies can maintain a mixed fleet of Doble power factor test sets on a single platform.

The new version of the software integrates seamlessly with Doble Database API, which provides a service layer for retrieving test data and Doble-specific test results from the Doble database for integration with third-party enterprise business intelligence tools. DTA 8 also includes a new and intuitive user interface and runs in the Microsoft Windows operating environment, making it easily accessible without the need for additional software or programing capabilities.

For more information on the Doble Test Assistant 8, please visit the website.

About Doble Engineering Company

The team at Doble Engineering Company ensures reliable, safe and secure power for all. We do this by providing comprehensive diagnostics and engineering expertise for the energy industry.

Founded in 1920, Doble is committed to the continuing education of our customers, and the support and training of the next generation of power industry workers – uniting the utility sector for an innovative future.

Doble is part of the Utility Solutions Group of ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ESE). For more information, visit: www.doble.com, follow us on Twitter @doble and connect on LinkedIn.

