DOBOT Unveils Magician Lite - A K12 Educational Robot Arm for Children, Teachers and Educators

Designed for users of all experience levels and abilities, Magician Lite provides everything that teachers or educators need to instruct students on how to apply the key concepts of AI and STEAM to real-world problems, ranging from a wide array of kits, intuitive software to complete curriculum, and themed competitions for K12 classrooms.

"AI relieves people from mundane, repetitive tasks, and is accelerating humans toward a more intelligently automated future while helping us do more of what humans know best than robots: create," said Jerry Liu, founder and CEO of DOBOT. "So it becomes critical to teach our next generation future-proof AI skills so they can not only outsmart robots, but also create a competitive advantage for themselves and their future. And the robotic arm is the best platform to do that. "

Key features of Magician Lite include:

World's First Child-Friendly Robot Arm

Magician Lite is made of high-performance eco-friendly plastics and aviation-grade aluminum alloy. It has collision detection function and is safe for children to be around. The robot is plug and play and easy to change end accessories.

Graphical Programming & Text-Based Programming Supported

The new DOBOT Scratch software empowers students to program, create games and animations by simply dragging and dropping.

Abundant Accessories to Explore AI, Art, Robotic Automation and Beyond

To help students to explore, discover and create, DOBOT offers numerous kits to go with Magician Lite, including writing and drawing kit, industry 4.0 kit, AI vision kit, wireless kit, and sensor kit.

External Controller "Magic Box" for Unlimited Capabilities and Possibilities

The rechargeable external controller Magic Box enables the robot to run one hour or so, perfect for a typical class session. The controller delivers numerous expansion interfaces in order to provide maximum agility and freedom for K12 graders to design the robot. The Magic Box supports Bluetooth 4.2, allowing the robot to connect with other components such as automated guided vehicle (AGV) and enabling one mobile device to control up to 8 Magician Lites.

All-Encompassing Lesson Plans Available

Magician Lite offers lesson series covering from beginners to advanced learners. A total of 48 class periods that amount to 156 hours, not only give beginners a quick start in block-based programming languages such as Scratch, but also help intermediate learners smoothly transition to text-based programming such as Python. DOBOT also provides scenario-based demos like garbage classification, smart warehouse, smart catering to empower educators and teachers with rich experiential, project-based and inquiry-based teaching assets.

Robotics Competitions to Deliver Tangible Results

DOBOT also designs a variety of robotic competitions tailored for K12 teenagers and above all over the world. Students are encouraged to become a part of a thriving community brimming with inspiration, creativity, and flourish in a way that fosters the technical and interpersonal skills necessary for them to succeed in the future.

Pricing and Availability

Magician Lite now is available for quotation via sales@dobot.cc

For more information, please visit: https://www.dobot.cc/magician-lite.html

ABOUT DOBOT

DOBOT is a global leading expert of all-perceptive intelligent robotics solutions, focusing on the development of all-perceptive intelligent robotic arms that integrate perception and interaction. DOBOT products are selling in more than 140+ countries and regions around the world, widely used in education, industry and business. Globally, DOBOT has an extensive network of over 100 key distributors, servicing over 200,000 users today. DOBOT was named one of the World's 80 Most Valuable Robot Companies by CB Insights and the Top 80 Artificial Intelligence Companies in 2018.

