Doc Halliday Named in the Top 100 Trial Lawyers for 2019

PEORIA, Ill., July 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Doc Halliday is recognized as a Top 100 Trial Lawyer for 2019 by The Trial Lawyer magazine. The recognition is a highly sought-after honor for the most prominent trial lawyers across the country.

Doc Halliday, Attorney at Law, is known as one of central Illinois' leading personal injury attorneys. He and his law firm have received multiple local awards but are now nationally recognized by The National Trial Lawyers: Top 100.

"It's an incredible honor to be selected as a Top 100 Trial Lawyer," Halliday had to say about the recent award. "We work so hard to assist our clients, and it's rewarding to be recognized for it. However, we don't work for the recognition. We understand there's a real need for attorneys who can effectively protect the rights of injury victims."

Through The Trial Lawyer magazine, The National Trial Lawyers: Top 100 is an invitation-only organization made up of the best trial lawyers from each state. They select invitees after the invitees meet strict qualifications, undergo third-party research and a group of their peers nominates them.

According to the organization's website, they extend membership to the most qualified lawyers who "demonstrate superior qualifications of leadership, reputation, influence, stature and public profile."

Recently, Doc Halliday and his law firm were also awarded the WHOI 19 News' Viewers' Choice Award for a personal injury attorney in 2019.

If you'd like to learn more about Doc Halliday's law firm, you can visit their website at https://www.dochallidaylaw.com/.

Doc Halliday, Attorney at Law, is one of the leading law firms of Peoria and the central Illinois area. Doc Halliday began practicing in 1976 and has handled hundreds of cases. Today, he and his firm concentrate their practice on personal injury and workers' compensation cases. You can call Doc Halliday, Attorney at Law at 309-777-0746. Also, his law office is located at 5901 N Prospect Rd, Ste 7-A, Peoria, Illinois 61614.

