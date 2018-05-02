Doc Halo Is Now Halo Communications

"Our vision for the company remains the same: Simplify clinical communication so clinicians can focus on care," said Dr. Jose Barreau, CEO and Co-Founder of Halo Communications.

The company began in 2010 when Dr. Barreau and Dr. Amit Gupta, both practicing physicians, discovered through firsthand experience that clinical communication and collaboration was sorely lacking. Nurses and physicians relied on pagers, landlines, and other outdated technology to communicate among care teams. Eight years later, Halo Communications is transforming how clinicians collaborate about patient care.

"We are making this change to better communicate what we do to the marketplace and the healthcare community," said Dr. Barreau. "But this will not impact the platform's functionality or user experience. During the next few months, you will notice our new branding and naming start to take shape in our marketing efforts and our platform itself."

About Halo Communications

Halo Communications' clinical communication platform is transforming patient care by streamlining real-time communication and coordinating care among nurses, physicians and staff. Halo includes HIPAA-compliant Messaging, Voice technology, and mobilized Alerts, all supported by Smart Scheduling and Teams™. Halo is cloud-based, highly configurable and easily deployed in phases to grow and adapt with a health system's needs.

