Doc Parsley relaunches the Sleep Remedy with an improved formula and new flavor

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading health and wellness solutions provider, Salutoceuticals, LLC, announced the launch of their new Sleep Remedy formula designed for more effectiveness and efficiency.

Doc Parsley's Sleep Remedy is a natural sleep solution crafted to help overcome the most common nutritional deficiencies that can interfere with deep, restorative sleep. In line with the formula creator's philosophy of helping to change the way people sleep by replenishing nutritionally and stress-induced deficiencies, Sleep Remedy has been updated to include more ingredients to fight poor sleep effectively.

Inadequate sleep is a significant health challenge faced by millions of people across the globe. While there are several solutions offered to help treat this growing health crisis, many do not meet the needs of consumers for safety and efficacy. This is where Dr. Kirk Parsley is looking to change the narrative with Sleep Remedy that has already helped many find restorative sleep.

"The design and purpose for the formulation is the same. It is simply more effective and more efficient now," shared Dr. Parsley. "The updated formula is a more complete product in decreasing stress hormones, decreasing the brain's sensitivity to stress hormones, and increasing relaxation chemistry in the brain leading up to sleep."

The new Sleep Remedy contains the legacy formula – Melatonin, L-tryptophan, 5-HTP, Magnesium (MagteinⓇ), Vitamin D3 – as well as new players, GABA and L-theanine, and Phosphatidylserene.

The relaunched Sleep Remedy is currently available in new flavors – Apple Cinnamon, Lavender, or Capsules for those seeking a Whole 30-approved option.

About Dr. Kirk Parsley

Dr. Kirk Parsley is an MD, former Navy SEAL and physician to the SEALs, a health & sleep optimization consultant, and performance enhancement coach. His work with the SEALs led him to create Doc Parsley's Sleep Remedy. He is a member of the American Academy of Sleep Medicine (since 2006), has served as Naval Special Warfare's expert on Sleep Medicine and author of the international best seller, Sleep Like a SEAL.

