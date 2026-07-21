DocDraft and OneNotary Announce Partnership to Expand Access to Legal Services

NEW YORK, July 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- DocDraft, the AI-native legal platform pairing AI-generated document drafting with licensed attorney oversight, today announced a partnership with OneNotary, a leading online notarization provider. The collaboration brings remote online notarization directly into the DocDraft experience, giving customers a seamless path from drafting a document to getting it notarized.

Under the partnership, DocDraft subscribers on select tiers will be able to access OneNotary's notarization services as part of their subscription. The integration embeds OneNotary's remote online notarization directly into DocDraft's workflow, and because notarization is available on demand 24/7, customers can move from a drafted document to a notarized one in minutes, without leaving the platform or waiting for an appointment. The two companies, both working at the forefront of legal technology and legal access, see the partnership as a step toward making essential legal services more affordable and easier to reach.

DocDraft partners with OneNotary to embed remote online notarization directly into its AI-native legal platform. Post this

"We didn't take this lightly. We evaluated several notarization partners, and OneNotary won on every dimension that matters to us: reliability, speed, and a genuine commitment to access," said Taher Hassonjee, co-founder and CEO of DocDraft. "Our roughly 17,000 customers come to us to get something done, not to get stuck. Notarization is one of the last friction points standing between people and the legal outcomes they need, and OneNotary lets us remove it. They're the clear leader in this space, and they're the right partner to help us keep making law work for everyone."

"DocDraft is doing something most companies only talk about: actually widening access to the legal system. AI can draft the document and an attorney can review it, but there is still a moment that legally requires a credentialed human. That is the moment we make instant, and we make it hold up in court. Partnering with the DocDraft team, who have changed how tens of thousands of people experience the law, was an easy decision," said Anant Agrawal, CEO of OneNotary.

The integration will be available to eligible DocDraft subscribers, with rollout details to follow.

About DocDraft

DocDraft is an AI-native legal platform for consumers and small businesses, combining AI-generated document drafting with licensed attorney oversight to make legal services more accessible and affordable.

About OneNotary

OneNotary is the embedded notarization layer for modern software. Through an API-first platform and a nationwide network of enterprise-grade, state-commissioned notaries, OneNotary lets companies build fast, secure remote online notarization directly into their products, so a real, credentialed human stands behind the moments that carry legal weight.

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SOURCE DocDraft