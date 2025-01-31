Doceo Appoints Jim Haney as CMO to Lead Brand Growth, Market Expansion, and Customer Engagement

Haney to Lead Doceo's Marketing, Brand Strategy, and Customer Engagement

YORK, Pa., Jan. 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Doceo has appointed Jim Haney as Chief Marketing Officer, reinforcing its commitment to expanding market reach, strengthening brand visibility, and delivering exceptional customer experiences.

A seasoned marketing executive with expertise in business strategy and technology, Haney will lead Doceo's marketing strategy, digital transformation, and customer engagement efforts. He will also oversee Doceo's Marketing as a Service division, helping clients build stronger brands, enhance digital marketing, and drive new business.

Jim Haney

A Leader Who Connects Marketing, Technology, and Business Growth

With over two decades of experience, Haney has built and led high-performing marketing teams that drive revenue, expand market presence, and elevate brand impact. He is known for his ability to align marketing with business strategy, helping companies scale through technology, data-driven decision-making, and go-to-market execution.

His expertise spans strategic marketing, digital transformation, revenue growth, and customer experience optimization, ensuring that marketing isn't just about awareness—it's about driving measurable business success.

A lifelong student of business and innovation, Haney holds a certification in AI and Digital Transformation from MIT. He blends marketing expertise, technology, and business acumen to enhance brand visibility, optimize customer experiences, and accelerate growth.

As CMO, Haney will focus on expanding Doceo's reach, deepening customer relationships, and driving strategic marketing initiatives that create long-term business growth.

CEO John Lewis on Jim Haney's Leadership

"Jim is joining Doceo at a time of strong growth and momentum, and his leadership will help us take the next step forward," said John Lewis, Co-Founder and CEO of Doceo. "As we look ahead, we're focused on more than just expansion—we're elevating our brand, refining our market strategy, and continuing to deliver exceptional experiences for our customers. Jim's expertise in marketing strategy, business growth, and technology-driven innovation will help accelerate that progress. His ability to develop and lead high-performing teams will be invaluable as we continue to scale. Jim understands how to connect marketing with business strategy, and technology in a way that drives real results, and I'm excited for what we'll accomplish together."

COO/CTO Christian White on the Intersection of Marketing and Technology

"Marketing and technology have never been more interconnected, and that's why Jim's leadership is so important for Doceo's next stage of growth," said Christian White, Co-Founder and COO/CTO of Doceo. "As a technology-driven company, we know that innovation extends beyond IT—it's about how we position ourselves, engage customers, and differentiate in the market. Jim brings a unique ability to leverage marketing technology, automation, and data-driven insights to fuel business success. His leadership will strengthen Doceo's brand while helping customers drive growth through innovation, technology, and services."

Jim Haney on Joining Doceo and Leading Its Next Phase of Growth

"I'm honored to join Doceo and be part of a company that's built such an incredible reputation over the past 20 years," said Jim Haney, Chief Marketing Officer. "From my first conversation with John, Christian, and the leadership team, it was clear that Doceo is committed to innovation, delivering meaningful impact, and fostering a strong culture of collaboration.

"The name Doceo, Latin for 'I teach,' truly resonates with me—not just because I believe in continuous learning, but because great marketing is about educating, inspiring, and creating real engagement. I'm excited to work with this exceptional team to elevate the brand, strengthen customer relationships, and drive the company's next phase of growth."

About Doceo

Proven Technology. Proven People.

Founded in 2004, Doceo provides business technology solutions that enhance productivity, security, and efficiency. With a full suite of offerings—including intelligent print solutions, managed IT services, workflow automation, and cybersecurity—Doceo helps organizations reduce costs, streamline operations, and safeguard critical business assets.

Beyond technology infrastructure, Doceo's Marketing Services help businesses amplify their brand, optimize buyer journeys, and drive measurable growth through strategic marketing solutions.

As a trusted partner across the Mid-Atlantic, Doceo delivers personalized service, expert support, and long-term value to its customers. Through a measured approach of organic growth and strategic acquisitions, Doceo continues to expand its reach and strengthen its impact in the communities it serves.

Learn more at www.mydoceo.com.

For interviews or more information, contact us today.

Media Contact:

Doceo Media Relations Team

888-757-6629

[email protected]

SOURCE Doceo