Doceo Welcomes Nicole Behn as Executive Vice President of Sales for Pennsylvania Market

YORK, Pa., Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Doceo announced today that Nicole Behn has joined the company as Executive Vice President of Sales for the Pennsylvania Market, supporting Doceo's Print Technology Division.

Behn brings more than 25 years of sales leadership experience across the Pennsylvania market and joins Doceo's senior leadership team with a strong reputation for building high-performing sales organizations, developing talent, and delivering consistent customer results.

Nicole Behn

In her new role, Behn will lead sales strategy, advisor development, and customer engagement efforts for Print Technology across Pennsylvania. Her focus will center on supporting sales teams, strengthening customer relationships, and ensuring Doceo's customers are served by experienced advisors who lead with integrity, care, and accountability.

"At Doceo, we believe the most important thing we can do is take care of our people," said John Lewis, CEO and President of Doceo. "When you build teams of givers with servant hearts, customers win. Nicole has built her career doing exactly that. She invests in people, leads with consistency, and delivers results the right way."

Behn has held senior sales leadership roles spanning Print Technology, IT solutions, and integrated services. Her career reflects Doceo's commitment to hiring Proven People with long tenure and a track record of Proven Results, ensuring customers are supported by trusted subject matter experts who understand their business.

"What stood out to me about Doceo is its belief that people come first," said Behn. "When teams are supported and trusted, customers receive a better experience. I'm excited to work alongside the sales organization in Pennsylvania and continue building relationships grounded in service and results."

Behn earned a Bachelor's Degree in Political Science and English from Millersville University of Pennsylvania, graduating cum laude. Her leadership experience, regional knowledge, and commitment to developing others further strengthen Doceo's sales organization as the company continues to grow across the Mid-Atlantic region.

About Doceo

Founded in 2004 and headquartered in York, Pennsylvania, Doceo delivers customer-centric technology and service solutions throughout the Mid-Atlantic region. With a focus on IT Solutions, Print Technology, Outsourced Printing, and Marketing Services, Doceo is known for its commitment to responsiveness, integrity, and results.

By investing in experienced professionals and building teams grounded in service and accountability, Doceo ensures customers are supported by knowledgeable advisors who deliver real, measurable value.

Proven People. Proven Results.

Media Contact

Jim Haney

[email protected]

(888) 757-6629

SOURCE Doceo