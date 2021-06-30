Doceree and Ogilvy Health Enter Strategic Partnership

PARSIPPANY, N.J., June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Doceree Inc., the first global network of physician-only platforms for programmatic marketing, announced today the company has entered a strategic partnership with Ogilvy Health to enhance the Point of Care campaign offerings available to Ogilvy Health's clients and partners to advance audience targeting, measurement and reporting capabilities for their marketing initiatives.

The partnership empowers Ogilvy Health to enrich digital exchanges, so physicians receive informative and helpful messages in a non-coercive manner to deliver the highest quality of care to patients. As the future of pharma marketing evolves communications on electronic health record (EHR), e-Prescribing (eRx), telehealth and secure messaging platforms between physicians and pharmaceutical companies, Doceree's programmatic marketing platform streamlines interactions across those channels in a safe, transparent and regulatory compliant manner.

"As a company that embraces marketing innovation, Ogilvy Health is a quintessential partner to align with to elevate Point of Care communications with physicians," said Harshit Jain MD, Founder and Global CEO, Doceree. "Point of Care platforms are emerging as prominent online mediums that are transforming the physician marketing landscape. Our collaboration with Ogilvy Health will further showcase the real-time programmatic proficiencies that are achievable for their client partners to raise target audience engagement."

"Ogilvy Health has spent quite a few years at the forefront of the Point of Care space and while our reach and depth of experience in the area runs deep, we're constantly seeking ways to further enhance our offerings to ensure Ogilvy Health clients always have access to the most innovative and comprehensive solutions," says Ritesh Patel, EVP, Chief Digital Officer, Ogilvy Health. "We're really excited to add Doceree's modernized Point of Care solution to our agency's roster. As digital interactions become a greater emphasis for healthcare and pharmaceutical companies, this collaboration enables us to extend a forward-thinking technology that bolsters the efficiency and effectiveness of Point of Care marketing campaigns for all brands."

The alliance will focus on the North America market at the onset of the arrangement. As a global player in the physician marketing sector, Doceree's Point of Care messaging platform will expand worldwide to Ogilvy Health's global client base over the course of the year.

Doceree's Point of Care network reaches more than 400,000 physicians and continues to grow globally to better connect healthcare and pharma organizations with physicians via AI-powered marketing solutions.

About Doceree

Doceree is the first global network of physician-only platforms for programmatic marketing. It aims to address the problem of rising cost of healthcare by bringing efficiency and effectiveness to physician engagement by using data and creativity in physician marketing. To learn more, visit doceree.com.

About Ogilvy Health

Ogilvy Health is focused on driving superior outcomes in the ever-changing healthcare environment, an increasingly complex and evolving marketplace. We inspire brands and people to impact the world by keeping our audiences' health and wellness needs at the center of every touchpoint. Ogilvy Health delivers insight, creativity, innovation, and engagement solutions for all healthcare stakeholders, patients, and consumers across the healthcare continuum. Through borderless creativity—operating, innovating, and creating at the intersection of talent and capabilities—our experts in Public Relations, Growth & Innovation, Advertising, Health, and Experience work fluidly across 132 offices in 82 countries to bring forth world-class creative solutions for our clients. For more information, visit OgilvyHealth.com, or follow Ogilvy Health on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook, and Instagram.

