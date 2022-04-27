Doceree Appoints Global Chief Technology Officer to Accelerate Programmatic Innovation in Pharma Marketing

"Pharma marketing is going through transformational times with hybrid approaches taking centerstage for most business. We are excited about Anil being a part of our next crucial journey of growth and expansion," said Harshit Jain MD, Founder and Global CEO, Doceree. "We are focused on empowering our clients and partners with high-end technology solutions led by artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML). Anil's deep expertise in programmatic design will help us utilize humungous data to churn valuable insights for our partners world over, enabling them to make key business decisions and optimize business outcomes in a very secure and transparent manner."

Doceree's breakthrough proprietary identity-resolution technology ESPYIAN™ identifies and precision targets healthcare professionals (HCPs) using AI, data integration, and data analytics. The company, which raised Series A funding of $11 million from reputed global investors, including Eight Roads Ventures, plans to create world-leading programmatic solutions in the space of pharma marketing.

"I am excited to join Doceree at this critical juncture when it is building a sustainable and scalable global programmatic ecosystem for the pharma and life sciences industry," said Dobhal, Global Chief Technology Officer, Doceree. "My key focus will be on automating the programmatic ecosystem with AI, ML and data science algorithms that optimize marketing initiatives of pharma and life sciences companies and ensures better RPMs (ad revenue per thousand impressions) for publishers."

A start-up and ad-tech enthusiast, Dobhal has extensive knowledge into fraud systems. In his past roles, he built scalable data security systems that dealt with huge volume. "I intend to replicate those vast learnings from consumer space to build extensive designs and structures that will enrich our programmatic offerings to serve the varied market needs."

Prior to joining Doceree, he successfully defined, implemented, and commercialized solutions across different industries, including at Times Internet Limited, Expedia, One97 Communications and GlobalLogic, evolving solutions around Large Scale Databases, BI Stacks and Big Data Platforms, among others.

Doceree is a global platform building unprecedented solutions for healthcare professional (HCP) programmatic marketing with proprietary data tools. It facilitates messaging between life sciences brands and HCPs through an extensive global network of digital endemic and point-of-care platforms to programmatically deliver at scale accurate and transparent messages to HCPs. To learn more, visit doceree.com

