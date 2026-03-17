Leadership additions reinforce Doceree's investment in strategic talent to strengthen category leadership and expand enterprise growth across data, AI, and patient affordability

SHORT HILLS, N.J., March 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Doceree, the first AI-powered Operating System for healthcare marketing, today announced the appointment of Paresh Rajpurohit (from Indegene) as Vice President - Corporate Development, strengthening its strategic growth team as the company sharpens its focus on corporate development and mergers and acquisitions. The appointment follows the joining of Andreas Tsitsos a few months ago, reinforcing Doceree's commitment to building a dedicated corporate development function.

Doceree Builds Strategic Growth Team with Paresh Rajpurohit and Andreas Tsitsos, Accelerates M&A Focus

The hires reflect a sharpened M&A agenda as Doceree looks to scale through targeted acquisitions and partnerships. The company is focused on opportunities that deepen capabilities across data, AI, and patient affordability, while enhancing the scale, intelligence, and impact of its platform. As a Series B company that raised funding in September 2023 and has grown at over 50% year-over-year for the past five years, Doceree is building from a position of strong momentum as it continues to scale its business and platform capabilities.

"Paresh's experience across corporate development and strategic transactions makes him a valuable addition to the Doceree team," said Harshit Jain, MD, Founder & Global CEO of Doceree. "As Doceree continues its strong growth trajectory, we are focused not only on scaling the business, but also on building the right team to support our next phase of growth. The addition of Paresh, following Andreas's joining a few months ago, reflects our continued investment in strategic talent and our growing focus on M&A as an important lever for strengthening category leadership, expanding our enterprise capabilities, and creating long-term value."

"Doceree has built something genuinely differentiated — a platform with the intelligence to lead healthcare marketing at scale," said Andreas Tsitsos. "The M&A opportunity ahead — across data, AI, and patient affordability — is significant, and we're building the capability to go after it with discipline and conviction."

"Doceree is at an exciting stage in its journey, with strong momentum and significant opportunity ahead," said Paresh Rajpurohit. "I look forward to working with the leadership team to help shape the company's strategic roadmap and contribute to value creation through disciplined corporate development and M&A."

About Doceree

Doceree is the world's first AI-powered Operating System for healthcare marketing. We believe the role of AI is to bring richer context to every HCP interaction. Hence, our patented AI understands multiple layers of context to enhance every HCP interaction in a privacy-compliant manner, delivering measurably better outcomes every time. In just five years, we have emerged as leaders in AI-powered, hyper-personalized healthcare messaging — redefining HCP engagement with more powerful context and more powerful outcomes.

To know more, visit www.doceree.ai

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SOURCE Doceree Inc.