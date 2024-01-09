Doceree concludes Season 1 of 'The Next Marketing With HJ' with a stellar finale featuring WPP's Chief Creative Officer, Rob Reilly

The first season of Doceree's captivating series wraps up with eight influential marketing leaders from the US, and the anticipation builds for Season 2 slated for this year, showcasing a diverse lineup of 10 seasoned healthcare marketing professionals from across the globe.

PARSIPPANY, N.J. , Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Doceree, the leading global platform for HCP programmatic marketing, concluded 2023 on a new high as Harshit Jain MD, Founder & Global CEO, Doceree, exchanged revolutionary insights with Rob Reilly, Global Chief Creative Officer, WPP, about the paramount value of culturally inclusive marketing in today's digital age, in the final episode of the refreshing knowledge-first series, 'The Next Marketing with HJ'.

Season 1 of 'The Next Marketing with HJ' series features Harshit Jain MD engaging with eight Marketing Marvels

Launched on Doceree's YouTube channel on 1st August 2023, Season 1 of the first-of-its-kind talk show hosted by Harshit Jain MD encourages dynamic knowledge-sharing with global marketing/advertising experts through eight enriching and entertaining episodes. In its engaging episodes, the experts share anecdotes from their marketing journey and shed light on the trends and cutting-edge solutions that have enabled transformation in the industry, in the most candid manner. As the new-age marketers strive to build authentic relationships and connections, the entertaining series serves as a guide through the ever-changing landscape of healthcare marketing.

Speaking on the successful conclusion of the series, Harshit Jain MD says, "The year 2023 was indeed a year of many new beginnings, and it goes without saying that our talk show, The Next Marketing With HJ, has played a prominent role in making the year special for not just Doceree but all the aspiring and practising marketers watching the episodes to seek actionable advice and inspiring stories. I am immensely grateful to all the experts who supported me in this endeavour and am all set to launch Season 2 soon."

Reflecting on his participation in the show, Rob Reilly, Chief Creative Officer at WPP, says, "As creatives, it's essential to be curious and to look for inspiration and knowledge in unexpected places. With 'The Next Marketing with HJ' ,Harshit has created a platform that does just that, while bridging the gap between marketing and healthcare to remind us that campaigns have the power to change people's lives."

Known for its diverse content palette, Season 1 featured exceptional marketing talents in its previous episodes, including Harjot Singh, Global Chief Strategy Officer, McCann Worldgroup; Ritesh Patel, Senior Partner-Global Digital Health, FINN Partners; Nancy Phelan, Omnichannel Activation Lead, Indegene; George C.D Griffith, Executive Vice President-Omnichannel Strategy, Relevate Health; Jeffrey Erb, Chief Media Officer, Avalere Health; Karima Sharif-Ali, Managing Director, Initiative; and Richard Springham, Managing Director, Initiative Health UK.

With an aim to capture an insightful exploration into the forefront of global marketing trends and expertise within the life sciences industry, Doceree is looking forward to launching Season 2 of 'The Next Marketing With HJ', in 2024.

Watch the Final Episode here: https://youtu.be/bzAgX_xatso 

About Harshit Jain MD

A marketer, an entrepreneur, and a doctor- Harshit Jain MD, has been working towards introducing creative and innovative ways for pharmaceutical brands to reach healthcare professionals globally, through his venture Doceree, and has established himself as a successful storyteller and change-maker through creative campaigns — The Immunity Charm, Noon Assembly, Blouse Door, etc.

Opening doors into a new world of marketing, Jain recently authored a book 'The Next Marketing-To Healthcare Professionals' on point-of-care marketing, and is now ready to build a new home for industry best learnings and conversations on the future of marketing through his show — 'The Next Marketing with HJ.' 

About Doceree

Doceree is a global platform building unprecedented solutions for healthcare professional (HCP) programmatic marketing with proprietary data tools. It facilitates messaging between life science brands and HCPs through an extensive global network of digital endemic and point-of-care platforms to programmatically deliver personalized communications to HCPs and transparent marketing campaign metrics at scale. To learn more, visit www.doceree.com

